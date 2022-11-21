Read full article on original website
Local restaurants offering thanksgiving dinner
If you don't want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead and they will send them straight to your front door.
Southeastern Grocers to Distribute 7,000 Turkeys and Holiday Meal Essentials Ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is giving back to its communities ahead of Thanksgiving to help neighbors in need enjoy the holiday with their loved ones. The grocer is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005606/en/ Southeastern Grocers is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. (Photo: Business Wire)
10 Ways To Get a Free Turkey For Thanksgiving
As inflation, avian flu and supply chain issues are driving turkey prices higher than they have been in the past five years, some people are seeking alternatives to a turkey with all the trimmings and...
Walmart rolling Thanksgiving, Christmas dinner staples back to 2021 prices
Another store is going to help take some of the sting out of your holiday grocery bill. Walmart has announced it will be rolling back prices on the products you will need to cook this holiday. Walmart said that this year is a challenge because of rising costs and supply...
What’s cheaper – eating Thanksgiving dinner out or cooking? ConsumerAffairs does the math.
If you’re going grocery shopping this weekend, better bring along the piggy bank and prepare to go head-to-head with consumers who want green beans and mac and cheese. While discount grocers like Aldi and Lidl have tried to create deals and packages to help Americans save money on their Thanksgiving dinner essentials, not everyone shops at those stores. And those who don’t better brace themselves because, as Foodmarket.com reports, they’ll be facing double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned pumpkin.
Thanksgiving meals will go to military families and the elderly this season
An organization is giving meals to military families and the elderly this Thanksgiving holiday. Feed the Fridge works to provide food for the hungry in the Washington, D.C., area.
What Thanksgiving foods can you bring on an airplane?
What can be brought through checkpoints, and what items need to be in checked baggage?
Top 3 tips and tricks for cooking the perfect Thanksgiving turkey
How long does it take to thaw a turkey? How do you make sure the turkey cooks evenly? This turkey expert has answers to these questions and more.
Welcome the holiday season with annual Lighting of Sweetheart Circle on Wednesday
Join Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero and the Office of Student Activities for the annual Lighting of Sweetheart Circle on Wednesday, November 16, at 5:30pm. Guests will enjoy pictures with Santa Gus, cookie decorating, and holiday treats. Grice Connect will livestream the event on Facebook, as well. This year, the...
Your Thanksgiving dinner is a climate killer
Here’s some food for thought: Americans will waste more than 305 million pounds of food this Thanksgiving, or nearly one pound per person nationwide. That’s according to the nonprofit ReFED, which estimates the production of this year’s never-eaten turkey legs, gravy-smothered potatoes and stuffing scraps will add over a million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere — a heavy toll for a single holiday. Food waste remains...
Inflation is making pizza more appealing this Thanksgiving
1 in 5 Americans doubted whether they would have enough money to cover the cost of Thanksgiving this year
Thanksgiving brings families together with love in their hearts
Thanksgiving is a time when we reflect on the things that are special in our lives, our family, our friends, our loved ones. It provides the comfort of knowing that we are never alone. Ever since I can remember, Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays, a time...
Oven fires and cats in turkeys: Your Thanksgiving cooking disasters
We asked readers to share their horrific and hilarious stories of Thanksgiving meals gone awry - and the results were as delicious as a golden-brown turkey (unlike the charred birds that featured in some readers' tales). From exploding oven doors to critter encounters (raccoons, squirrels and one particularly ravenous Labrador puppy), your misadventures made for delightful cautionary tales and mysteries. (How did that dish towel wind up inside the main course?)
Holiday Board Games
For the unimaginative among us, snacking on cheese and crackers hearkens back to an Oscar Mayer childhood when lackluster sack lunches consisted of a plastic pack of processed Lunchables. But for those among us with vision, as well as a penchant for following social media accounts depicting fanciful charcuterie boards brimming with treats, it conjures polished slabs of teak wood crowded with rows of cured meats and cheeses, pickled root vegetables and stone fruits, spiced jams and sweet jellies, all of it complemented with mile-long flights of carefully curated wine pairings.
Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables
Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
Thanksgiving Recipes and Activities Your Kids Will Love
This collection of previously published Macaroni KID Thanksgiving recipes and activities is kid approved. Use them to add some YUM and FUN to turkey day and any day this fall.
How To Save Money on Thanksgiving Dinner — Even on a Tight Budget
Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner and before you know it, it will be time to pop your turkey (or tofurkey) in the oven. This Thanksgiving may be more expensive than the past years with food...
