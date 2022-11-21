ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local restaurants offering thanksgiving dinner

If you don't want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead and they will send them straight to your front door.
Southeastern Grocers to Distribute 7,000 Turkeys and Holiday Meal Essentials Ahead of Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is giving back to its communities ahead of Thanksgiving to help neighbors in need enjoy the holiday with their loved ones. The grocer is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005606/en/ Southeastern Grocers is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. (Photo: Business Wire)
What’s cheaper – eating Thanksgiving dinner out or cooking? ConsumerAffairs does the math.

If you’re going grocery shopping this weekend, better bring along the piggy bank and prepare to go head-to-head with consumers who want green beans and mac and cheese. While discount grocers like Aldi and Lidl have tried to create deals and packages to help Americans save money on their Thanksgiving dinner essentials, not everyone shops at those stores. And those who don’t better brace themselves because, as Foodmarket.com reports, they’ll be facing double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned pumpkin.
Your Thanksgiving dinner is a climate killer

Here’s some food for thought: Americans will waste more than 305 million pounds of food this Thanksgiving, or nearly one pound per person nationwide. That’s according to the nonprofit ReFED, which estimates the production of this year’s never-eaten turkey legs, gravy-smothered potatoes and stuffing scraps will add over a million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere — a heavy toll for a single holiday. Food waste remains...
Thanksgiving brings families together with love in their hearts

Thanksgiving is a time when we reflect on the things that are special in our lives, our family, our friends, our loved ones. It provides the comfort of knowing that we are never alone. Ever since I can remember, Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays, a time...
Oven fires and cats in turkeys: Your Thanksgiving cooking disasters

We asked readers to share their horrific and hilarious stories of Thanksgiving meals gone awry - and the results were as delicious as a golden-brown turkey (unlike the charred birds that featured in some readers' tales). From exploding oven doors to critter encounters (raccoons, squirrels and one particularly ravenous Labrador puppy), your misadventures made for delightful cautionary tales and mysteries. (How did that dish towel wind up inside the main course?)
Holiday Board Games

For the unimaginative among us, snacking on cheese and crackers hearkens back to an Oscar Mayer childhood when lackluster sack lunches consisted of a plastic pack of processed Lunchables. But for those among us with vision, as well as a penchant for following social media accounts depicting fanciful charcuterie boards brimming with treats, it conjures polished slabs of teak wood crowded with rows of cured meats and cheeses, pickled root vegetables and stone fruits, spiced jams and sweet jellies, all of it complemented with mile-long flights of carefully curated wine pairings.
Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables

Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
Elf on the Shelf Calendar (2022)

The 2022 Elf on the Shelf Calendar has over 25 days of ideas. Find funny and easy activities for your elf, from arrival to the last day. Includes free cheat sheet calendar printable, supply list, instructions, and even a blank note template!. Help is here!. Help is here!. Alright, Elf...
