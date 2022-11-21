ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FanSided

The best reactions to Georgia football going 12-0 again

Georgia football is 12-0 for the second straight year and joins Alabama as the other SEC team to go back-to-back years with undefeated regular season records. The Dawgs are making history before our eyes, and it’s fun to watch it unfold. After the Dawgs beat Georgia Tech 37-14, Twitter...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen Bell, Class of 2025 DB from Georgia, announces SEC commitment

Jaylen Bell marked his birthday with a big announcement. The young standout cornerback from Georgia has pledged to play college football at LSU. Bell, out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, shared the big news on social media. As a prospect in the class of 2025, Bell is over...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Georgia HC Kirby Smart honors coach Vince Dooley the right way

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart is a hardnose football coach, but what he did to honor the late Vince Dooley shows you what kind of person he truly is. Smart showed up for his post-game press conference in a button-down shirt, a Georgia tie and a black sweater — the same outfit Dooley was known for during his coaching tenure.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster

The Bulldogs have been able to secure the commitment from Anthony Evans. The 2023 speedster of a wide receiver from Judson, Texas, and Converse high school announced today that he will be playing his college football for the University of Georgia.  The Bulldogs looked to be the favorite before ...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Sam Pittman gives take on Georgia SEC Championship Game opponent LSU

ATHENS — The SEC Championship Game is more than a week away, and both Georgia and LSU have unfinished regular-season business left this Saturday. The Bulldogs will battle Georgia Tech at noon, while the Bayou Bengals will tangle at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. But it has been hard...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia Tech has found its Kirby Smart; annual series with Georgia provides pivotal opportunities for Yellow Jackets

ATLANTA — Brent Key might very well be Georgia Tech’s version of Kirby Smart, a former player coaching at his alma mater with a Nick Saban-assistant coaching pedigree. First things first, Key must coach against Smart in the Yellow Jackets’ annual rivalry game with Georgia at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN) and have the “interim” tag removed from in front of his name.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

A-CC Elections Board calls “emergency meeting”

What is being called an emergency meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is scheduled for 4 o’clock this afternoon. The session is called in the wake of a weekend ruling from a judge in Atlanta who says counties can allow early voting this coming Saturday, despite an earlier edict from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who said the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday precluded early voting two days later.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip

Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
FanSided

FanSided

