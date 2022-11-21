What is being called an emergency meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is scheduled for 4 o’clock this afternoon. The session is called in the wake of a weekend ruling from a judge in Atlanta who says counties can allow early voting this coming Saturday, despite an earlier edict from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who said the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday precluded early voting two days later.

ATHENS, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO