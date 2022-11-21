Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Senior day quotes by Stetson Bennett show just how far the Georgia football program has come
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett sounded a little bit like Justin Timberlake’s character in The Social Network. The 37-14 win over Georgia Tech moved Georgia to 12-0 on the season, giving the Bulldogs back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons. But going undefeated in the regular season isn’t cool, much like one...
The best reactions to Georgia football going 12-0 again
Georgia football is 12-0 for the second straight year and joins Alabama as the other SEC team to go back-to-back years with undefeated regular season records. The Dawgs are making history before our eyes, and it’s fun to watch it unfold. After the Dawgs beat Georgia Tech 37-14, Twitter...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaylen Bell, Class of 2025 DB from Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Jaylen Bell marked his birthday with a big announcement. The young standout cornerback from Georgia has pledged to play college football at LSU. Bell, out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, shared the big news on social media. As a prospect in the class of 2025, Bell is over...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia's Struggles Against Georgia Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs entered this afternoon's rivalry-week matchup against Georgia Tech as 35.5-point favorites. But at the end of the first quarter, the visiting Yellow Jackets lead the No. 1 Bulldogs 7-3. Georgia has just 53 total yards and gave up nearly 100 to Georgia Tech and third-string quarterback Zach...
South Carolina football: 3 takeaways from shocking upset of Clemson
Head coach Sean Beamer would have been happy if South Carolina football had had one win against a top-10 team. South Carolina’s defeat of Tennessee was quite the shocker. The Gamecocks, however, had an encore to end their regular season. South Carolina football traveled to Death Valley East and...
Georgia HC Kirby Smart honors coach Vince Dooley the right way
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart is a hardnose football coach, but what he did to honor the late Vince Dooley shows you what kind of person he truly is. Smart showed up for his post-game press conference in a button-down shirt, a Georgia tie and a black sweater — the same outfit Dooley was known for during his coaching tenure.
BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster
The Bulldogs have been able to secure the commitment from Anthony Evans. The 2023 speedster of a wide receiver from Judson, Texas, and Converse high school announced today that he will be playing his college football for the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs looked to be the favorite before ...
Georgia Class 6A state football semifinal match-ups now set
The Georgia 6A state football playoffs marched on Friday night with four quarterfinal games. Here is a recap of the action that saw Langston Hughes, Roswell, Rome and Gainesville all advance to the state quarterfinals Class 6A Quarterfinal Results Langston Hughes 56, Woodward Academy 28: No. 1 ...
dawgnation.com
Sam Pittman gives take on Georgia SEC Championship Game opponent LSU
ATHENS — The SEC Championship Game is more than a week away, and both Georgia and LSU have unfinished regular-season business left this Saturday. The Bulldogs will battle Georgia Tech at noon, while the Bayou Bengals will tangle at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. But it has been hard...
dawgnation.com
Georgia Tech has found its Kirby Smart; annual series with Georgia provides pivotal opportunities for Yellow Jackets
ATLANTA — Brent Key might very well be Georgia Tech’s version of Kirby Smart, a former player coaching at his alma mater with a Nick Saban-assistant coaching pedigree. First things first, Key must coach against Smart in the Yellow Jackets’ annual rivalry game with Georgia at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN) and have the “interim” tag removed from in front of his name.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see military flyovers during some football games or during holidays, but rarely do you get the chance to meet the people behind the glass. ”I graduated from the University of Georgia ROTC program in 1987. I went to flight school. I was a...
UGA football super fan with cerebral palsy leading the team on the field vs. Georgia Tech
ATHENS, Ga — A UGA football super fan from North Carolina will have the opportunity of a lifetime, as he leads the team on the field versus Georgia Tech on Saturday. Ethan Ford, an 11th grader who lives with cerebral palsy, was surprised in front of his Mount Pleasant High School classmates at an assembly this week.
Gainesville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gainesville. The Houston County High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. The Houston County High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
A-CC Elections Board calls “emergency meeting”
What is being called an emergency meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is scheduled for 4 o’clock this afternoon. The session is called in the wake of a weekend ruling from a judge in Atlanta who says counties can allow early voting this coming Saturday, despite an earlier edict from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who said the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday precluded early voting two days later.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
3 shootings, 1 fatal, on Thanksgiving day in metro Atlanta
A man was killed and two others were injured following three separate shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving day...
Woman suspected of shooting, killing metro Atlanta father arrested in Texas
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The woman suspected of shooting and killing a metro Atlanta man while he was trying to help a friend change a tire has been arrested. DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that Zarmaya Tyson was arrested today in Texas in connection with the murder of Reginald McDonald.
