Over $80,000 raised from this years Turkey Trot
TRI-CITIES, Wash- This year's Turkey Trot raised over $80,000, which is just over the American Red Cross's goal of $75,000. The money helps people after their home has been destroyed or heavily damaged by fire according to Carmel Perez, Board of Directors member for the local Red Cross. "We distribute...
Win Some Huge Holiday Cash at These Catskill Christmas Events
These Catskills events can sure add a little extra jingle jangle to your pockets. Resorts World Catskills just announced their December giveaways, contests, and entertainment lineup. So, if you've been looking for some fun to frolic through the holiday season, you may want to add Resorts World Catskill to your places to hit up.
WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris
We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend
Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
Moderate Snow Over Portions of Inland Northwest Sunday; Chance of Significant Winter Storm on Wednesday
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says parts of the Inland Northwest can expect some moderate snow tomorrow. Moderate to locally heavy snow impacting travel over mountain passes is in the forecast along with gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph. A “major winter storm” is looking likely...
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. “Heavy mountain snow is expected...
State of Washington Grants $32.5 Million in Stimulus Funds to Boost Small Businesses
The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced 22 grants totaling $32.5 million to small business development from the state’s Small Business Innovation Fund, which was funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. The awards range from $500,000 to $5 million and are conditional pending contract agreement with the...
Clothes dryer fire safety tips from state fire marshal’s office
Clothes dryers caused 4% of home structure fires in 2014 through 2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association, and last year in Washington state, there were a reported 352 fires caused by appliances, including clothes dryers. More home clothes dryer fires occur in the fall and winter months and peak in the month for January.
Colder with potential for lowland snow accumulations is in the forecast
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office issued a winter storm watch today, Friday, November 25th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades above 2,500 feet due to the potential for heavy snow and high winds. The watch will be in effect from...
A local nurse practitioner found her calling in Cardiology
RICHLAND, Wash. - Most people get the holidays off however, healthcare workers are still working. According to a report from the University of Washington, there are more than 6,500 nurse practitioners in the state of Washington. Kadlec healthplex offers collaborative approach to care. April Valdez is a nurse practitioner at...
Washington Missing Persons Alert System: Something to be Thankful For
OLYMPIA - So far in the first 11 months of 2022, the Washington State Patrol has issued a total of 77 missing person alerts utilizing the Washington Missing Persons Alert System. Of these 77 alerts YTD, there have been 70 successful recoveries, according to the latest update from the WSP.
Washington continues to offer free at-home COVID tests
WASHINGTON STATE — While federal funding for COVID-19 test programs has ended, the Washington State Department of Health’s Say Yes! program is continuing to offer free home test kits through the end of 2022, according to a press release from the DOH. Through the program, Washington residents can order up to ten at-home COVID-19 tests for free, delivered to their home or work.
K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
Heavy snow expected in Cascades Sunday into Monday
Forecasters say a strong weather storm system is on its way to the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the potential for heavy snow and gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for the Oregon and Washington Cascades as well as the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. These areas have around a 70% chance of receiving heavy snowfall and significant accumulations.
First HiVE patrol results for the region released
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
Feds seek input on grizzly bear reintroduction to North Cascades
A public scoping process is underway on a plan that could result in the proliferation of 200 grizzly bears in Washington’s North Cascades Ecosystem within 60 to 100 years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was in the process of planning to reintroduce grizzly bears in the North Cascades when the Trump Administration terminated the project in July 2020. According to Andrea Zaccardi, Carnivore Conservation Legal Director for the Center for Biological Diversity, “the rash termination of these plans” happened “without explanation.”
Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
Skull found in backpack near Oregon highway
A human skull was found near Interstate 5 in northern Oregon, authorities said Wednesday. The discovery Monday morning was reported by members of an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew, Oregon State Police said in a statement. The find, near Keizer, a northern suburb of Salem, was initially reported as...
Powwows Allowed Again in State Prisons
Natives behind prison walls are allowed to have powwows in Washington state again. This restart is happening after a 2-year break due mainly to COVID. After the pandemic took hold, Washington’s prison powwow program was put on hold. Other spiritual activities to which Native American inmates had access were also put on hold.
Burn Ban Issued for NCW
The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
