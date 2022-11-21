ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Over $80,000 raised from this years Turkey Trot

TRI-CITIES, Wash- This year's Turkey Trot raised over $80,000, which is just over the American Red Cross's goal of $75,000. The money helps people after their home has been destroyed or heavily damaged by fire according to Carmel Perez, Board of Directors member for the local Red Cross. "We distribute...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Hudson Valley Post

Win Some Huge Holiday Cash at These Catskill Christmas Events

These Catskills events can sure add a little extra jingle jangle to your pockets. Resorts World Catskills just announced their December giveaways, contests, and entertainment lineup. So, if you've been looking for some fun to frolic through the holiday season, you may want to add Resorts World Catskill to your places to hit up.
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris

We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend

Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
TACOMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. “Heavy mountain snow is expected...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Clothes dryer fire safety tips from state fire marshal’s office

Clothes dryers caused 4% of home structure fires in 2014 through 2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association, and last year in Washington state, there were a reported 352 fires caused by appliances, including clothes dryers. More home clothes dryer fires occur in the fall and winter months and peak in the month for January.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

A local nurse practitioner found her calling in Cardiology

RICHLAND, Wash. - Most people get the holidays off however, healthcare workers are still working. According to a report from the University of Washington, there are more than 6,500 nurse practitioners in the state of Washington. Kadlec healthplex offers collaborative approach to care. April Valdez is a nurse practitioner at...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Washington continues to offer free at-home COVID tests

WASHINGTON STATE — While federal funding for COVID-19 test programs has ended, the Washington State Department of Health’s Say Yes! program is continuing to offer free home test kits through the end of 2022, according to a press release from the DOH. Through the program, Washington residents can order up to ten at-home COVID-19 tests for free, delivered to their home or work.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
FINLEY, WA
klcc.org

Heavy snow expected in Cascades Sunday into Monday

Forecasters say a strong weather storm system is on its way to the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the potential for heavy snow and gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for the Oregon and Washington Cascades as well as the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. These areas have around a 70% chance of receiving heavy snowfall and significant accumulations.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

First HiVE patrol results for the region released

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
YAKIMA, WA
Fairfield Sun Times

Feds seek input on grizzly bear reintroduction to North Cascades

A public scoping process is underway on a plan that could result in the proliferation of 200 grizzly bears in Washington’s North Cascades Ecosystem within 60 to 100 years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was in the process of planning to reintroduce grizzly bears in the North Cascades when the Trump Administration terminated the project in July 2020. According to Andrea Zaccardi, Carnivore Conservation Legal Director for the Center for Biological Diversity, “the rash termination of these plans” happened “without explanation.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud

EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Skull found in backpack near Oregon highway

A human skull was found near Interstate 5 in northern Oregon, authorities said Wednesday. The discovery Monday morning was reported by members of an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew, Oregon State Police said in a statement. The find, near Keizer, a northern suburb of Salem, was initially reported as...
KEIZER, OR
seattlemedium.com

Powwows Allowed Again in State Prisons

Natives behind prison walls are allowed to have powwows in Washington state again. This restart is happening after a 2-year break due mainly to COVID. After the pandemic took hold, Washington’s prison powwow program was put on hold. Other spiritual activities to which Native American inmates had access were also put on hold.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Burn Ban Issued for NCW

The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy