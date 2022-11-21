Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia man pleads guilty to stealing over $3 billion in Bitcoin
Earlier today, the US Department of Justice revealed information on what was then the largest cryptocurrency seizure in US history (the second-largest financial seizure ever at the time). The seizure occurred during a previously undisclosed raid on a Georgia residence in connection with a 2012 wire fraud scheme conducted via the infamous, now-shuttered dark web blackmarket, Silk Road.
Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin
A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
FBI Charges Investment Manager in $10M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with taking part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Rathnakishore Giri, 27, is accused of misleading investors by falsely claiming to be an expert in cryptocurrency trading specializing in bitcoin derivatives.
protos.com
50,000 bitcoin seized after criminal calls police on self
In an unprecedented move, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced that it has arrested a “James Zhong” and seized over 50,000 bitcoins. The coins in question were originally stolen from the dark web marketplace the Silk Road back in 2012 — a full decade ago. The...
Feds Seize $3.36 Billion Of Bitcoin Stolen From Illegal Dark Web Market
The United States Department of Justice announced it has seized a record $3.36 billion of bitcoin and secured a conviction against the person who stole it ten years ago. Federal prosecutors said that James Zhong pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for stealing the bitcoin from Silk Road, an illegal online marketplace for drugs and weapons on the dark web. Silk Road was seized in 2013 by the federal government, and Ross Ulbricht was arrested for running it. Ulbricht was convicted on seven charges and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
These Sisters Tried To Start a Business. Police Seized Their Cash and Accused Them of Being Drug Traffickers
Vera and Apollonia Ward, two sisters from Virginia, were just getting a dog-breeding business off the ground last year when they encountered an unusual setback: The police accused them of laundering drug money and seized more than $17,000 from them. The Ward sisters were never charged with a crime, though....
New York doctor charged in $100M fraud ring vanishes in Atlantic Ocean
New York Dr. Marvin Moy vanished off the coast of Fire Island earlier this month, according to US Coast Guard officials. He faces federal fraud charges.
Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War
One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
Suspects Who Allegedly Stole $9 Million Of Meat Were Just Arrested
One '80s fast-food commercial famously questioned, "Where's the beef?" Now, a recent heist has detectives seeking to solve a similar meat mystery. According to a recent report, a group of alleged thieves recently drove away with millions of dollars worth of meat that could have made its way to your table. Interestingly, these particular suspects might be thawing out for a long time behind bars.
22 alleged rail thieves arrested for stealing $18 million in goods
The task force organized to stop thieves from looting trains said they arrested almost two dozen members of a criminal network responsible for stealing millions of dollars in merchandise.Authorities believe that the arrests have effectively shut down the criminal network but know there are more still operating. Police hope that this mass crackdown sends a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers. In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown Los Angeles were littered with thousands of discarded boxes and packages after thieves routinely pilfered cargo containers of passing trains. In response to the skyrocketing number of...
DEA's most corrupt agent says he's not the only one who laundered money for Colombia cartels
José Irizarry accepts that he's known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he "became another man" in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sports cars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. But as he used his final...
The US is quietly asking major banks like JPMorgan and Citi to keep doing business with some Russian firms, report says
US officials asked major banks to maintain ties with Russian companies, Bloomberg reported. Its report said banks were asked to keep dealing with firms that are partly exempt from sanctions. JPMorgan and Citigroup were said to be those approached by the US government. US officials are quietly asking major banks...
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
Cops Blame Rats as 440 Pounds of Seized Cannabis Vanishes
Law enforcement in India claim that rats ate almost 440 pounds of seized cannabis that was being stored in police precincts. A court in the northern Uttar Pradesh state had asked for the weed captured from dealers to be produced as evidence in drug trafficking cases, but authorities said rodents had gobbled the lot. “Rats are tiny animals and they have no fear of the police,” the court said. “It’s difficult to protect the drug from them.” Judge Sanjay Chaudhary cited another case involving 860 pounds of confiscated marijuana in which police said “some” had been “eaten up by the rats.” Details remain hazy as to exactly how the latest disappearance took place without anyone noticing.Read it at BBC
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple Agencies
A drug kingpin who was hoarding 30 kilograms of fentanyl and over half a million dollars is now facing life in prison following an investigation by multiple government agencies.
Complex
Shanquella Robinson’s Death Leads Mexican Authorities to Issue Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has been issued in the mysterious passing of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old North Carolina woman who died last month during a trip to Cabo, Mexico. According to the Charlotte Observer, Mexican prosecutors confirmed the warrant Wednesday, less than four weeks after Robinson was found dead in her hotel room. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name; however, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, described the individual as Robinson’s “friend.”
California bust nets 2.2 tons of meth and cocaine worth $24 million at San Diego port of entry
Customs and Border Patrol officials seized 1.76 tons of methamphetamine and half a ton of cocaine totaling $24 million.
thecoinrise.com
Netherland Man Arrested For Alleged Laundering Of Money Using Bitcoin
In the Netherlands, a man has been detained on suspicion of using bitcoin for the purpose of money laundering. The prosecution alleges that there were connections to commercial activity on the dark web. According to a statement released by the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) on Nov. 16, a...
Comments / 0