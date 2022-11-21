Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Iowa high school team of the week? (Nov. 14-20)

By Barry Poe

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa High School Team of the Week for Nov. 14-20 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. Voting ends Sunday at 11:59.

View the original article to see embedded media.

By Barry Poe

Southeast Polk football

An offensive line anchored by five-star recruit Kayden Proctor paved the way for a record-setting performance by Abu Sama in a 49-14 win over West Des Moines Valley in the Class 5A state championship game. Sama rushed for 372 yards and six touchdowns and Southeast Polk won the big-school crown for the second consecutive season.

Cedar Rapids Xavier football

In a game in which the teams combined for 11 touchdowns, 827 total yards and five scoring plays of 48 yards or more, Xavier avenged a triple-overtime loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central with a 35-28 victory in the Class 4A championship game. The Saints won their fourth state title and third in the last six seasons.

Harlan football

Trailing by 16 points with a little more than 16 minutes remaining, Harlan rallied for a 30-23 triumph over Mount Vernon in the Class 3A state championship game. Harlan repeated as 3A champs and picked up the school’s 14 th state title.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football

Quarterback and University of Iowa recruit Zach Lutmer led the Lions on drives of 86 and 90 yards that resulted in points and the defense was remarkable in a 10-6 win over Williamsburg in the Class 2A state championship game. Central Lyon/George Little Rock won its second state title as football partners and Central Lyon also took home the hardware in 1976 and 1977.

Van Meter football

In a rematch of last year’s Class 1A title game, Van Meter repeated as champions, rolling to a 35-7 victory over West Sioux. The Bulldogs returned two interceptions for touchdowns and won their third state championship.

Grundy Center football

After falling in the state finals for the past three seasons, Grundy Center beat West Hancock 27-0 to claim the Class A state championship. It was the first state football title for the school in 34 years and avenged a 19-14 loss to West Hancock last season.

Remsen St. Mary’s football

Each of the nine boys in the St. Mary’s senior class celebrated their second 8-player state championship in three seasons after a 38-16 win over WACO. St. Mary’s completed a dominant 13-0 season with the school’s third state title and the Hawks have compiled a 35-1 record over the past three seasons.

West Des Moines Valley football

After just making the Class 5A playoffs with a 5-4 regular-season record, the Tigers caught fire in the postseason. Valley reeled off four straight wins, including a 22-21 come-from-behind dandy against arch-rival Dowling in a semifinal, before falling to Southeast Polk in the championship game.

Lewis Central football

A rally from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter fell just short and the Titans fell to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the Class 4A championship game. Lewis Central, though, had a remarkable season, winning all 13 games to reach the finals for the second straight year.

Mount Vernon football

Talk about a gallant effort, Mount Vernon had just that in a thrilling Class 3A state title game setback to Harlan. The Mustangs, playing without star quarterback Joey Rhomberg, who was injured in a semifinal, had a substantial lead on the two-time defending champs in the second half before Harlan staged an epic comeback.

Williamsburg football

Although the offense was stymied by Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in the Class 2A state championship game, look for the Raiders to make a strong bid to return to the title game next season. That’s because University of Iowa commit Derek Weisskopf is just a junior and Williamsburg lost only once in 13 games this season.

West Sioux football

The Falcons had an incredible season by all accounts, unleashing one of the top offenses in the state. Quarterback Dylan Wiggins passed for 2,025 yards and 31 touchdowns with just five interceptions and West Sioux made it back to the Class 1A championship game before falling to Van Meter.

West Hancock football

The 12 seniors on the West Hancock football team were a part of two state championships and a runner-up finish. And, although the Eagles lost to Grundy Center in the Class 1A title game, there are a large group of sophomores and juniors returning next season.

WACO football

The Warriors, based in Wayland, Iowa, reached a state championship football game for the first time in school history. Although WACO lost to top-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s in the 8-player title game, Simeon Reichenbach rushed for 1,576 yards and 33 touchdowns and the Warriors were 12-0 entering the championship game.