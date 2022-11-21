Read full article on original website
A Progressive Latina Thinks Democrats Are Blowing It with Hispanic Voters
Delia Ramirez won her suburban Chicago district with a strong progressive message. She thinks it’s the key to stemming gains by the GOP.
POLITICO Playbook: What’s next at the southern border
HOW BIDEN AND HARRIS SPENT TURKEY DAY — President JOE BIDEN, in his long-loved tradition of spending Thanksgiving with the family on Nantucket, spent some of Thursday giving our pumpkin pies to island firefighters, the AP’s Darlene Superville writes. The president also called into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day...
Voices: Mary Peltola and Lisa Murkowski deal Trump a double defeat in Alaska – and leave Sarah Palin out in the cold
Happy Thanksgiving!! We hope wherever you are, whether with biological family or family you built yourself, watching football (NFL or World Cup), eating Turkey, pizza or whatever, that you are filled with love. And thank you for subscribing to Inside Washington! Let’s get to work.At 8:00pm eastern time, Donald Trump received a one-two punch in the gut from Alaska, where Senator Lisa Murkowski won re-election and Representative Mary Peltola beat former governor Sarah Palin for the second time in a year.Ms Murkowski was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict the former president for his actions in the January...
POLITICO Playbook: Trump world reels after white nationalist dinner
DEMS IN ARRAY — JMart’s latest: “Newsom Told the White House He Won’t Challenge Biden”. California Gov. GAVIN NEWSOM: “I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” he told JMart on election night. Later that...
The overlooked constituency both parties are now targeting in the Georgia runoff
Asian American voter turnout doubled last cycle in Georgia — and Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker see the voting bloc as potentially decisive in a close race.
The Shows: Sunday listings for Nov. 27, 2022
FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Jennifer Griffin: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) … Buzz Bissinger. Panel: Dan Hoffman, Olivia Beavers, Jonathan Swan and Juan Williams. National security panel: Dmitri Alperovitch and Matthew Kroenig. NBC “Meet the Press”: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) … Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)...
The lame duck could be the last chance for election funding before 2024
Advocates are pleading for money now, warning the divided Congress may turn them away next year.
The war on Thanksgiving
For all the made-for-cable talk about a war on Christmas, it’s a war on Thanksgiving that has been raging for years. It’s been waged by big businesses eating up all the holidays that workers should be spending with their friends and families, writes Michael Schaffer in this week’s Capital City column.
How redistricting shaped the midterms
The first election held under new congressional maps reflected both parties' successes in shaping the House landscape for the next decade.
Opinion | An Early Clue on Trump’s Republican Support
To win the presidential nomination, it helps to know some math.
Bipartisan band of brothers: The West Point grads coming to Congress
Cross-aisle bonds between Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), Rep.-elect John James (R-Mich.) and Rep.-elect Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) were forged in the same class at the storied military academy.
Donald Trump dined with white nationalist, Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes
The former president hosted Fuentes and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. He said it was “quick and uneventful.”
Biden administration preps for a rocky end to Trump-era immigration rule
The president had pushed for an end to Title 42. Now that it’s nearing, some tough decisions must be made.
Musk changes Twitter suspension policy
Only accounts that are pushing spam or breaking the law will remain banned.
Climate advocates see a path forward in the farm bill: Lining farmers’ pockets
Republicans are skeptical of making the farm bill a climate bill, but a group of lobbyists thinks they’ve struck gold with a message even the most skeptical can't hate: Regenerative agriculture will make farmers richer.
Newsom Told the White House He Won’t Challenge Biden
The would-be pursuer of Trump and DeSantis is "all in" for president’s reelection and willing to wait his turn.
