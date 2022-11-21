ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: What’s next at the southern border

HOW BIDEN AND HARRIS SPENT TURKEY DAY — President JOE BIDEN, in his long-loved tradition of spending Thanksgiving with the family on Nantucket, spent some of Thursday giving our pumpkin pies to island firefighters, the AP’s Darlene Superville writes. The president also called into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Voices: Mary Peltola and Lisa Murkowski deal Trump a double defeat in Alaska – and leave Sarah Palin out in the cold

Happy Thanksgiving!! We hope wherever you are, whether with biological family or family you built yourself, watching football (NFL or World Cup), eating Turkey, pizza or whatever, that you are filled with love. And thank you for subscribing to Inside Washington! Let’s get to work.At 8:00pm eastern time, Donald Trump received a one-two punch in the gut from Alaska, where Senator Lisa Murkowski won re-election and Representative Mary Peltola beat former governor Sarah Palin for the second time in a year.Ms Murkowski was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict the former president for his actions in the January...
ALASKA STATE
POLITICO

The Shows: Sunday listings for Nov. 27, 2022

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Jennifer Griffin: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) … Buzz Bissinger. Panel: Dan Hoffman, Olivia Beavers, Jonathan Swan and Juan Williams. National security panel: Dmitri Alperovitch and Matthew Kroenig. NBC “Meet the Press”: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) … Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)...
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

The war on Thanksgiving

For all the made-for-cable talk about a war on Christmas, it’s a war on Thanksgiving that has been raging for years. It’s been waged by big businesses eating up all the holidays that workers should be spending with their friends and families, writes Michael Schaffer in this week’s Capital City column.
ILLINOIS STATE

