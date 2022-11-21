ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

'Hardworking and loyal,' mourners describe Grand Prairie Officer Brandon Tsai

By Caroline Vandergriff
 5 days ago

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - Hundreds of North Texas police officers came together Monday to honor the life of one of their brothers in blue who was killed in the line of duty.

Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai Grand Prairie Police Department

Grand Prairie police officer Brandon Tsai died last week after he crashed his police cruiser during a chase with a driver who had a fake temporary license plate.

During his funeral service at Gateway Church, his family and fellow officers described Tsai as hardworking, loyal and funny. They said he loved camping and sports cars and knew all the best restaurants in Grand Prairie.

"I have and always will be proud of him and what he's been able to accomplish," said his sister, Staci Tsai.

Tsai is survived by his parents, his sister, his girlfriend, and her seven-year-old daughter, whom he embraced as his own.

"Kinsey would paint his fingernails, and he'd even take a spin in Kinsley's pink, electric 4-wheeler around the block to visit with neighbors," said Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney. "He understood putting a smile on your face was more important than what anyone might say or cast judgment. He got it."

Chief Scesney said Tsai's caring nature and calm demeanor helped him diffuse tense and difficult situations on the job. In October, Scesney said Tsai was able to talk a suicidal man off a bridge, saving his life.

Tsai began his career with the Los Angeles Police Department in 2015 before joining Grand Prairie police at the beginning of the year.

He was killed last Monday night after his patrol vehicle crashed while pursuing a driver with illegal paper tags.

"I just want the family to know that we all did our best," said GPPD Officer Ilan Marhasin. "Every unit got to the scene within seconds, and we all tried everything that was physically possible to help him."

A 22-year-old man police said the officer was chasing has been arrested and is now facing evading arrest and other felony charges.

"Some people here are feeling anger and darkness in their hearts, but honor Brandon's legacy by your actions," said Chief Scesney. "We must demonstrate kindness even to those we think may not deserve it, to prove we are worthy of Brandon Tsai's sacrifice."

After the service, Tsai received a 21 gun salute as hundreds of officers stood to honor his life and sacrifice. His family was also presented with flags before his body was escorted back to the funeral home.

