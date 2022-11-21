ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

straightarrownews.com

Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years

Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal

Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. ​​“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Ashley Biden finds her voice: 'I know my worth'

First daughter Ashley Biden has been a regular presence in President Joe Biden's White House -- she quit her job before the 2020 campaign partly to be near the man she calls her "best friend" -- but until this fall, she stayed carefully behind the scenes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings

The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden watches White House turkey pardoning with two-year-old son Beau as Republicans preoare to investigate his foreign business dealings - and extent of Joe's involvement

Hunter Biden was seen watching the annual White House turkey pardoning in his first White House appearance since Republicans announced they will launch investigations into his former business dealings when they take control of the House. Hunter watched the South Lawn event with his two-year-old son Beau, who didn't quite...
KENTUCKY STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump ‘Can’t Get Elected,’ Billionaire Peterffy Says

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., said it’s time for the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump. “I think we need a fresh face,” Peterffy, who contributed $250,000 to Trump’s 2020 campaign, said Wednesday in an interview. “The problem with Trump is he has so many negatives, he can’t get elected, period.”
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tampa Bay Times

5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech

Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: As good as it’s been for Biden

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden having the best week he has had in about a year. His party evaporated the GOP election “red wave,” he kept the Senate, and he held his own overseas. Even better, he ended the week by hosting his granddaughter's wedding on the South Lawn on Saturday.

