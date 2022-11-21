Read full article on original website
Biden wishes Republicans 'lots of luck' in plans to investigate son Hunter if they take the House
President Biden wished House Republicans “lots of luck” if they follow through on their commitments to use a GOP majority to investigate his son Hunter’s business dealings, saying that he “can’t control what they’re going to do.”
Who Is Paying for Naomi Biden's Wedding? Details of White House Ceremony
The granddaughter of President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will be marrying her fiancé, Peter Neal, on the White House lawn later this month.
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal
Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. “Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
Jared Kushner's $2B Saudi Deal Resurfaces as GOP Targets Hunter Biden
Republicans have announced that they'll investigate a possible connection between President Joe Biden and the alleged dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.
Ashley Biden finds her voice: 'I know my worth'
First daughter Ashley Biden has been a regular presence in President Joe Biden's White House -- she quit her job before the 2020 campaign partly to be near the man she calls her "best friend" -- but until this fall, she stayed carefully behind the scenes.
Here’s What President Biden Was Doing During Trump’s 2024 Speech
As Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, Biden held an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO leaders to deal with crisis in Europe.
Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings
The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Impeaching Joe Biden 'Will Be Easy'
"We will impeach Biden with proof. It will be easy," the Georgia Republican wrote in a tweet.
Joe Biden had a 'Dark Brandon' moment while discussing midterm results
President Joe Biden made a snide remark about Donald Trump's political strength while discussing the midterm results with reporters on Wednesday.
Trump Says He Would Get 'Electric Chair' if He Faced Allegations Like Biden
Former President Donald Trump described the U.S. as "Evil" and said he would be sentenced to the "Electric Chair" if he faced the same corruption allegations that are lobbed against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages...
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Hunter Biden watches White House turkey pardoning with two-year-old son Beau as Republicans preoare to investigate his foreign business dealings - and extent of Joe's involvement
Hunter Biden was seen watching the annual White House turkey pardoning in his first White House appearance since Republicans announced they will launch investigations into his former business dealings when they take control of the House. Hunter watched the South Lawn event with his two-year-old son Beau, who didn't quite...
Morning Joe celebrates Trump ‘losing’ America: ‘Desantis is GOP leader now’
Joe Scarborough celebrated the poor results for the GOP in the midterms. Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough took to the airwaves on Wednesday morning to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s loosening grip on the Republican Party following the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance. While congressional control is yet to...
Wife of Trump special counsel donated to Biden and produced Obama film
Fresh revelations that the wife of recently appointed Trump special counsel Jack Smith was a producer on a Michelle Obama documentary have fueled conservative misgivings about his impartiality.
msn.com
Donald Trump ‘Can’t Get Elected,’ Billionaire Peterffy Says
(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., said it’s time for the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump. “I think we need a fresh face,” Peterffy, who contributed $250,000 to Trump’s 2020 campaign, said Wednesday in an interview. “The problem with Trump is he has so many negatives, he can’t get elected, period.”
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech
Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: As good as it’s been for Biden
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden having the best week he has had in about a year. His party evaporated the GOP election “red wave,” he kept the Senate, and he held his own overseas. Even better, he ended the week by hosting his granddaughter's wedding on the South Lawn on Saturday.
