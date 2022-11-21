Welsh “weird wonder” fossils provide new clues to the history of arthropod evolution. The most famous fossils from the Cambrian explosion of animal life, which occurred over half a billion years ago, stand in stark contrast to their modern counterparts. These “weird wonders,” such as the five-eyed Opabinia with its distinctive frontal proboscis, and the fearsome apex predator Anomalocaris with its radial mouthparts and spiny feeding appendages, have become icons in popular culture. However, they were only quite recently recognized as extinct stages of evolution that are crucial for understanding the origins of one of the largest and most important animal phyla, the arthropods (a group that includes modern crabs, spiders, and millipedes).

6 HOURS AGO