ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

No. 3 Michigan beats Ohio State for 2nd straight year, 45-23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After Michigan beat Ohio State with stunning ease for the second straight year, Wolverines defensive back Mike Mike Sainristil grabbed a huge maize and blue flag and rushed with teammates to the block “O” in the middle of the Ohio Stadium turf. Sainristil...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

No. 3 Michigan rolls in second half, trounces No. 2 Ohio State 45-23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Donovan Edwards busted the game open with two long fourth-quarter TD runs and No. 3 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 Saturday, taking down the Buckeyes with stunning ease for the second straight season.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

OSU players from Michigan are Bucks through and through

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With less than 24 hours to The Game, families of Buckeye players are gearing up to watch their sons play. But for one family, they’re coming from the state up north to cheer on the scarlet and gray. What You Need To Know. Cedric Saunders...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Peach Cobbler Factory puts tasty twist on classic desserts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to Thanksgiving, you can’t forget about the dessert, but you don’t have to wait 364 days to satisfy your sweet tooth. The Peach Cobbler Factory, a new dessert shop in Columbus, is serving up tasty treats with a twist. “We have...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus-area mom spreads message of forgiveness this Thanksgiving

On this Thanksgiving, we all concentrate on being thankful. However, a Columbus-area mom is taking it one step further. Rachel Muha is spreading a message of forgiveness. Back in 1999, her son Brian was brutally murdered. Through the power of prayer, Muha found a way to forgive the two young men who killed her son and help other at risk kids. Muha opens up about the importance of forgiveness and what she's doing now to inspire others.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy