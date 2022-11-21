Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Arrhythmia History Linked to Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes
Study authors initiated this study because of a lack of data on arrhythmia trends among pregnant women who have been hospitalized for delivery, accounting for their age, comorbidities, and obesity status. The incidence of pregnancy-related complications was higher among a cohort of pregnant patients hospitalized for delivery who had a...
ajmc.com
Researchers Use GI Device to Target Early Esophageal Scarring in Pediatric EoE
The findings mean that scarring in the esophagus as a result of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) can be found earlier, allowing for more targeted intervention. A recent study using a currently approved FDA gastrointestinal (GI) device showed it could also be used to clarify the level of early scarring in the esophagus of pediatric patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
ajmc.com
Pemigatinib Improves OS in FGFR2-Altered Cholangiocarcinoma
A survival benefit was elicited with the use of pemigatinib when used for patients with previously treated advanced cholangiocarcinoma who had an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement. This article originally appeared on Targeted Oncology. Pemigatinib (Pemazyre) showed a strong survival benefit in patients with previously treated advanced cholangiocarcinoma who had an...
ajmc.com
Dr Melissa O'Connor: Lack of Funding, Clinical Research Among Barriers Limiting Technology Use in Home Health
Melissa O'Connor, PhD, MBA, RN, FGSA, FAAN, endowed professor in community and home health nursing, M. Louise Fitzpatrick School of Nursing, Villanova University, and director, Gerontology Interest Group, addressed barriers related to access, cost, and knowledge impeding technology use in home health. Barriers that are impeding the use of technology...
ajmc.com
Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes on Advances in Clinical Research and Gaps in Knowledge for Atopic Dermatitis
Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, spoke on how clinical studies in atopic dermatitis (AD) are increasingly investigating topics that remain unknown for disease management, including primary vs secondary failures and AD pathophysiology across different ethnic groups.
ajmc.com
Motor Function Continues to Improve in Second Year of Risdiplam Treatment for SMA
Detailing findings from the secondary end points of the FIREFISH trial at 24 months, the researchers found that risdiplam treatment was associated with continued improvements in motor function and the achievement of development motor milestones. Additional findings from the FIREFISH study have showed that infants receiving risdiplam for spinal muscular...
ajmc.com
Dr Nancy Reau on How to Educate Providers on Liver Disease Guidelines
Nancy Reau, MD, section chief of hepatology at Rush University Medical Center, elaborates on how to improve provider knowledge on liver disease guidelines. When discussing survey results showing providers have varying awareness and understanding on guidelines for chronic liver disease, Nancy Reau, MD, section chief of hepatology at Rush University Medical Center, talks about how to improve their understanding.
ajmc.com
Reviewing ERS Treatment Guidelines in Sarcoidosis
Task force members from the European Respiratory Society evaluated available evidence for treatment of various manifestations of sarcoidosis but said their recommendations were not the last word. As interest grows in addressing health care disparities, a rare condition known to affect populations unevenly is sarcoidosis, a rare condition that causes...
ajmc.com
Current Research and Logistical Considerations for Gene Therapy in Hemophilia
A recent review poses gene therapy as a novel treatment option with potential to reduce health care disparities globally. The treatment paradigm for hemophilia differs between countries due to varied socioeconomic environments, and a recent review poses gene therapy as a novel treatment option with potential to reduce disparities. The...
ajmc.com
Dr Kevin Astle: Long-Acting Injectables Are a Game Changer for Adherence
Now that long-acting injectables are approved, the next big concern is patient access, said Kevin N. Astle, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, AAHIVP, CDES, assistant professor at the University of South Florida Taneja College of Pharmacy. Kevin N. Astle, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, AAHIVP, CDES, assistant professor at the University of South Florida...
ajmc.com
T1D Index Will Be Updated Annually, JDRF’s Tom Robinson Explains
Updating the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Index each year with the latest data and literature and implementing feedback is important for at least the first few years, said Tom Robinson, vice president of global access at JDRF. Tom Robinson, vice president of global access at JDRF, discusess plans to update...
ajmc.com
COVID-19 May Increase Risk of Seizures After Infection, Study Finds
Compared with patients who have influenza infection, people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have a higher risk of epilepsy and seizures, according to a new study. People who are infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that leads to COVID-19, are more likely to develop seizures or epilepsy in 6 months than people who have an influenza infection, according to a recent study published online in Neurology.
ajmc.com
Driving Biosimilar Uptake in Rheumatology, Biosimilar-to-Biosimilar Switching: ACR Abstracts
Abstracts show that institutions can make internal changes to drive the use of biosimilars and that successful biosimilar-to-biosimilar switching is based on patient-related factors. The initial uptake of biosimilars in the rheumatology space has been slow with only 6 on the market in the United States; however, institutions can drive...
ajmc.com
Risk of Subsequent Skin Cancer Seen Among Organ Transplant Recipients
The study's goal was to clarify possible second and third skin cancer development patterns among organ transplant recipients who developed more than 1 instance of skin cancer and to better characterize this patient population by patient age and transplanted organ type. High rates of subsequent skin cancer beyond the first...
ajmc.com
Long-term Pioglitazone Use May Reduce Risk of Parkinson Disease in Patients With Diabetes
Findings of a meta-analysis show that pioglitazone use with a dose duration greater than 438 days was associated with a significantly reduced risk of Parkinson disease in patients with diabetes. Pioglitazone use among patients with diabetes was associated with a significantly reduced risk of Parkinson disease (PD), according to study...
Comments / 0