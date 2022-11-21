Read full article on original website
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
WNCT
Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house
Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house. Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston...
Annual Cookie Walk in New Bern on Dec. 10
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A longtime tradition will continue on Dec. 10 in New Bern as a way to help local charities. Christ Episcopal Church will host its 23rd annual Cookie Walk at the HarrisonCenter on 311 Middle Street in New Bern. The event begins at 10 a.m. There will be live music, homemade […]
WNCT
Greenville Mall reopens, victims identified, search for suspect continues
The Greenville Mall reopened Saturday morning after a shooting there Friday night sent two men to the hospital. More details on the shooting have also been released by Greenville Police. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr spoke with some of those who were in the mall Friday when the shooting happened. Greenville...
WNCT
Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville Mall
Greenville police were on the scene after two men were shot inside Greenville Mall on Friday. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on the shooting and the latest on the investigation. Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville …. Greenville police were on the scene after two...
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
WITN
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
WITN
Sheetz selling gasoline for $1.99 a gallon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just in time for that Thanksgiving drive home, one convenience store chain is dropping gas to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz says through next Monday it will sell unleaded 88 fuel at the lower price. Greenville residents reacted to the news. “It’s fabulous and should’ve been this...
WITN
Silver Alert canceled for Beaufort County man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man. Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward has been located and is now back home. The Silver Alert was issued for the 51-year-old man this morning after he was last seen...
Greenville Mall reopens after shooting injures two men
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Mall reopened Saturday morning after a shooting there Friday night sent two men to the hospital. Greenville Police officials said they received the call at around 6:30 p.m. of shots fired at the mall. Police said they found two men injured inside, near the area of American Eagle. Preliminary […]
WITN
House being offered for free has yet to sell
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City. The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home. The house has been part of...
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Greenville woman arrested, charged with murder of husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has arrested and charged a woman with the murder of her husband. Police arrested Latoria Nashae Anderson, 30, of 106 Kenwood Lane in Greenville early Friday. She was charged with murder and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Officers were called […]
wcti12.com
Police looking for woman as fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
Child shot in neck with BB gun after getting off school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirm
An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck with a BB gun as she got off a school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday.
Blounts Creek 19-year-old has eyes on competing at NBHA World again
BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Blounts Creek 19-year-old is making plans to go back to the National Barrel Horse Association world championship with her horse, Rocky. It will be her second appearance in the NBHA event. 19-year-old Barrel racer, Jasmine Street, said, “Being with my horse is the best part because it’s a bond […]
WITN
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
WITN
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by several vehicles Tuesday night here in the East. The State Highway Patrol says that a woman in her 30′s was struck around 8:00 p.m. last night where NC 55 and US 17 split. Officials say they are...
wcti12.com
State Troopers looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Bern. It happened Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022 across the Neuse River Bridge where NC 55 and US 17 split. First Sergeant...
WITN
KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
