New Canaan, CT

Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall

Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall December 2 through December 24 - volunteers are needed!. The gifts are wrapped in return for a donation to Housatonic Habitat. Volunteering to wrap is a fun way to get in the holiday spirit and a nice way to do some community service as well.
DANBURY, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Lavender + Pine Gifting

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Lavender +...
NORWALK, CT
A Magical Night of Song, Santa, Lights and Community Love!

On the heels of the Thanksgiving feast, tonight, Friday, November 25, thousands of community members descended upon the downtown area to see Main Street trees sparkle and celebrate the start of the holiday season! It was truly a sight to behold!. The one and only Ira Joe Fisher returned as...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Redding home for sale: exceptional colonial in Little River Estates

Exceptional colonial in Little River Estates with extensive updates on two picturesque acres in a premier cul de sac location. Set back privately with stone walls, a stone patio with a custom firepit and hot tub, plus an expansive deck for outdoor enjoyment. Attention to detail inside and out, including...
REDDING, CT
Ridgefield resident Tina Cobelle-Sturges creates RADical Hope painting to support nonprofit's life-saving mission

Well-known, award-winning Ridgefield artist, Tina Cobelle-Sturges has once again donated a painting to RADical Hope Foundation for their fundraising event planned for November 29 at the Union League Club in New York City. Founded by Ridgefield resident Larry Bossidy’s daughter and son-in-law Pam and Phil Martin in honor of their...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

