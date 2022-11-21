ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Have fancy fun at Ties & Tiaras Dance

By Sharon Wren
 5 days ago

It’s time to dust off the dance shoes and the finest formal accessories for the Ties & Tiaras Father Daughter Dance on Sunday, November 27. The fun runs from 2-4 p.m. at Vista Grande, 2141 16 th Street NW in Clinton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKPAr_0jJ7uVAY00

Early Bird Registration is $20 per father/daughter pair and $5 for each additional daughter. Admission is $30 per father/daughter pair at the door and $5 for each additional daughter. If Dad can’t make it, bring another special gentleman such as a grandfather, uncle or big brother. Click here to register and be sure to type attendees’ names and daughter’s grade in the comment section. Registration may be paid online by credit or debit card or in person in cash or by check at the Grow Clinton office, 721 S. Second Street in Clinton.

For more information, click here or visit their Facebook page.

