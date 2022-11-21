Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Hurricane season marked by deadly Ian
TALLAHASSEE — With the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ending Wednesday, state officials are looking at potential changes after Florida got hit by its deadliest storm in nearly nine decades. House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, announced Tuesday he has created a select committee to consider issues related to recovering...
Citrus County Chronicle
Run in at local eatery turns violent; two arrested
Tensions boiled over last Saturday at the Boil Yard in Crystal River and now two people are facing felony charges in which one person allegedly used a firearm to strike one person repeatedly in the head. William E. Hunter, 50, of Crystal River, was arrested and charged with one count...
