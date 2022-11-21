Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer has historic date in winThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman celebrates over 100 years of memories
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As many of us remembered what we are thankful for this season, one Lincoln woman looked back at what she was grateful for the past century. Family members visited Helen Stover throughout the week to celebrate her birthday a month early. Stover will turn 101...
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
klkntv.com
Saro Cider in Lincoln hosts small business art fair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Guests of Saro Cider on the edge of downtown Lincoln got to partake in different types of crafts from art to cider Saturday. Walking into the brewery guests were greeted by local artists that filled out the entire venue. Each artist brought their own unique...
klkntv.com
Nebraska National Guard Museum hosts holiday event for local veterans
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) — Thanksgiving weekend is an exciting time for residents of Seward as it marks the arrival of the citywide Christmas festival. As a prequel to the big event, the Nebraska National Guard Museum held a Christmas celebration of its own. The Christmas in the Military event...
klkntv.com
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
klkntv.com
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball gets swept at home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – #5 Nebraska was swept in 3 sets at home by #9 Minnesota on Saturday. The Huskers were without seniors Nicklin Hames and Kenzi Knuckles as both were out for tonight’s match. Whitney Lauenstein led the team in kills tonight with 11 including 3 blocks.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
klkntv.com
Veteran suicide awareness march ends at Husker football game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A march for an important cause saw its finale today at the Husker’s final football game of the season. The 324-mile “Things They Carry Ruck March” began on November 16th at Memorial Stadium and went all the way to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
klkntv.com
Nebraska wideout Trey Palmer sets new school record
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With 138 receiving yards in the first half, Husker receiver Trey Palmer increased his season yardage total to 1,016 which sets a new Nebraska single season receiving yardage record. The previous record was set by Stanley Morgan Jr. who recorded 1,004 yards in 2018. Palmer...
klkntv.com
People’s City Mission feeds 500 people for 117th annual Thanksgiving meal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Volunteers with the People’s City Mission served over 500 people on Thursday for the non-profit’s 117th annual Thanksgiving meal. Around 100 volunteers helped prepare and serve this year’s dinner, including Congressman Mike Flood and Bishop Tom Conley of The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Underdog Nebraska overcomes odds to defeat Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football overcame the odds to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-17, ending the season on a positive note. Their win not only broke a seven-game losing streak but set a new single-season receiving yardage record for the school. Nebraska and Iowa competed once again for...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man identified in fatal motorcycle crash on Rosa Parks Way
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s motorcycle crash on Rosa Parks Way. Arthur Schmidt, 53, of Lincoln lost control of his motorcycle shortly after 1 p.m. while he was headed eastbound on the overpass. In the crash, Schmidt was separated from...
klkntv.com
Smaller airports have seen less traffic since the pandemic started.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The pandemic is having lasting effects on regional airports. Throughout the U.S. several airlines have stopped flying to smaller locations including Lincoln, Nebraska. The Regional Airline Association says smaller airports lost about 34% of flight traffic in 2022, compared to 2019. Larger airports lost about...
klkntv.com
Nebraska football hires Matt Rhule as head coach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule will now lead the Nebraska football program. The University of Nebraska announced Saturday that Rhule would now take over as the Huskers’ next head coach. Nebraska has signed Rhule to an eight-year contract. “It is a privilege...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s small businesses prepare for holiday season this Black Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ahead of Small Business Saturday, two Lincoln-based businesses are urging people to “buy local” this holiday season. Hattie Kingsley, owner of Heart and Craft Candle Company says the holiday season is the best time to shop locally. “When you shop from a small...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman hides MacBooks in her skirt for a swift getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Organized crime happens across the country each day with businesses losing millions as a result of shoplifting and Lincoln is no exception, police say. On Sept. 14 two adults and two children entered the Best Buy on O Street and stole two MacBooks. In the...
klkntv.com
Turning drier and cooler on Sunday
Clouds have been increasing for much of the day on Saturday. As of Saturday evening, a band of showers has been moving into the area. We expect showers to remain possible for some on Saturday night, with the best chance being for areas in the southeast corner of the state. The farther northwest you go, the lower your odds of seeing rain.
klkntv.com
Encouragement Unlimited, Mary Ellen’s offer free Thanksgiving meals to Lincolnites
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For the first time, Encouragement Unlimited and Mary Ellen’s Restaurant teamed up to offer free Thanksgiving meals this year. The new community event fed over 100 people from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. The project was funded through community donations, making meals...
Comments / 4