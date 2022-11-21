ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman celebrates over 100 years of memories

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As many of us remembered what we are thankful for this season, one Lincoln woman looked back at what she was grateful for the past century. Family members visited Helen Stover throughout the week to celebrate her birthday a month early. Stover will turn 101...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Saro Cider in Lincoln hosts small business art fair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Guests of Saro Cider on the edge of downtown Lincoln got to partake in different types of crafts from art to cider Saturday. Walking into the brewery guests were greeted by local artists that filled out the entire venue. Each artist brought their own unique...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska National Guard Museum hosts holiday event for local veterans

SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) — Thanksgiving weekend is an exciting time for residents of Seward as it marks the arrival of the citywide Christmas festival. As a prequel to the big event, the Nebraska National Guard Museum held a Christmas celebration of its own. The Christmas in the Military event...
SEWARD, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska volleyball gets swept at home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – #5 Nebraska was swept in 3 sets at home by #9 Minnesota on Saturday. The Huskers were without seniors Nicklin Hames and Kenzi Knuckles as both were out for tonight’s match. Whitney Lauenstein led the team in kills tonight with 11 including 3 blocks.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Veteran suicide awareness march ends at Husker football game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A march for an important cause saw its finale today at the Husker’s final football game of the season. The 324-mile “Things They Carry Ruck March” began on November 16th at Memorial Stadium and went all the way to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska wideout Trey Palmer sets new school record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With 138 receiving yards in the first half, Husker receiver Trey Palmer increased his season yardage total to 1,016 which sets a new Nebraska single season receiving yardage record. The previous record was set by Stanley Morgan Jr. who recorded 1,004 yards in 2018. Palmer...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

People’s City Mission feeds 500 people for 117th annual Thanksgiving meal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Volunteers with the People’s City Mission served over 500 people on Thursday for the non-profit’s 117th annual Thanksgiving meal. Around 100 volunteers helped prepare and serve this year’s dinner, including Congressman Mike Flood and Bishop Tom Conley of The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Underdog Nebraska overcomes odds to defeat Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football overcame the odds to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-17, ending the season on a positive note. Their win not only broke a seven-game losing streak but set a new single-season receiving yardage record for the school. Nebraska and Iowa competed once again for...
IOWA CITY, IA
klkntv.com

Lincoln man identified in fatal motorcycle crash on Rosa Parks Way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s motorcycle crash on Rosa Parks Way. Arthur Schmidt, 53, of Lincoln lost control of his motorcycle shortly after 1 p.m. while he was headed eastbound on the overpass. In the crash, Schmidt was separated from...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Smaller airports have seen less traffic since the pandemic started.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The pandemic is having lasting effects on regional airports. Throughout the U.S. several airlines have stopped flying to smaller locations including Lincoln, Nebraska. The Regional Airline Association says smaller airports lost about 34% of flight traffic in 2022, compared to 2019. Larger airports lost about...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska football hires Matt Rhule as head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule will now lead the Nebraska football program. The University of Nebraska announced Saturday that Rhule would now take over as the Huskers’ next head coach. Nebraska has signed Rhule to an eight-year contract. “It is a privilege...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Turning drier and cooler on Sunday

Clouds have been increasing for much of the day on Saturday. As of Saturday evening, a band of showers has been moving into the area. We expect showers to remain possible for some on Saturday night, with the best chance being for areas in the southeast corner of the state. The farther northwest you go, the lower your odds of seeing rain.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy