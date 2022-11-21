ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
TEXAS STATE
The Herald News

2021: Biden reverses Trump-era ban on transgender people in the military

Just five days after taking office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that overturned the previous administration's ban on transgender people in the military. Before the ban in 2017, it was estimated 2,450 service members were transgender, with about 0.1% of the total force seeking gender-related treatments. The Trump administration deemed gender-affirming care too expensive for the military to budget when in actuality it would only increase military spending by 0.04% to 0.13%.
The Hill

LGBTQ advocacy group sues Pentagon, Army over ban on HIV-positive recruits

An LGBTQ advocacy group sued the Department of Defense and the Army on Thursday over a policy barring HIV-positive individuals from enlisting in the military. Lambda Legal, a civil rights organization that focuses on the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV/AIDS, filed the lawsuit on behalf of several individuals it says either were denied…
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
The Jewish Press

Report: 32% of American Jews Have No Jewish Community Association, 53% Critical of Israel

A new report based on surveys commissioned by the Ruderman Family Foundation over the last two years (The American Jewish Community: Trends and Changes in Engagement and Perceptions) shows that 32% percent of respondents said that between work, family, and other obligations, they simply do not have time to be involved with Jewish organizations and institutions, and 28% said that Jewish organizations were simply not a high priority for them.
Washington Examiner

LA Times columnist thinks minorities have been brainwashed into opposing affirmative action

Affirmative action is so unpopular, even among minorities, that the only conclusion liberals can come to is that everyone has been brainwashed against it. That is what Jean Guerrero argues in her recent Los Angeles Times column. Guerrero claims that “Republican activists” have claimed “they want to eliminate racism and create a colorblind society” for decades. “Their propaganda is so persuasive that 73% of Americans, including most people of color, believe race or ethnicity should not be a factor in college admissions,” Guerrero writes.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy