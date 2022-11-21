Just five days after taking office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that overturned the previous administration's ban on transgender people in the military. Before the ban in 2017, it was estimated 2,450 service members were transgender, with about 0.1% of the total force seeking gender-related treatments. The Trump administration deemed gender-affirming care too expensive for the military to budget when in actuality it would only increase military spending by 0.04% to 0.13%.

10 DAYS AGO