Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bryan. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Thanksgiving holiday closures for Bryan-College Station
The following will be closed in the Bryan-College Station area in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday:. City of Bryan municipal offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, as will the Bryan Animal Center, Coulter Field and the parks and recreation office. The city of Bryan’s public works call center will...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 22
The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre in Brenham. Emmy Award winners and Billboard No. 1 recording artists Marcus, JC and John were recently featured on ABC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Lively, heart-warming holiday concert of seasonal favorites. Tickets: $75-$95 but are sold out. To be added to the waiting list, call box office at 979-337-7240.
Student Bonfire postpones burn night
Texas A&M's Student Bonfire has postponed its burn night due to forecasted inclement weather. A new burn date is to be determined. "This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept," Student Bonfire officials wrote in a statement. "We have inherited a reputation for accountability and safety built by Bonfire over the last 20 years, and we honor that every day. We know that this decision is in the best interest of participants, attendees, the local community, and the Tradition."
B-CS Chamber of Commerce hosts 24th annual Taste of the Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast
The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce recognized farmers and ranchers as the reason consumers are able to visit their local grocery store each day in order to prepare a fulfilling Thanksgiving meal. The Chamber reminded consumers about the hands that prepared the food before it reaches a table, during its...
Police identify man killed in Saturday crash involving Santa’s Wonderland bus
College Station police have identified the man killed in Saturday’s crash on Texas 6 involving a Santa’s Wonderland bus as Anthony Dewayne Johnson of Navasota. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More details have emerged from the crash that left two people seriously injured, including the driver...
Third-quarter dry spell dooms College Station girls basketball team against Frisco Liberty
After a close first half, the College Station girls basketball team ran into a dry spell and fell to Frisco Liberty 67-43 on Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Gym. “I thought our team played a lot harder than we’ve been playing, and that’s what we’ve kind of been stressing is toughness, effort and energy,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “I thought they came out the beginning of the game, and we showed it. In the third quarter, we couldn’t score, and I think our energy level dropped whenever we couldn’t score. I was proud of them. I was proud of their fight, but when you can’t put the ball in the hoop, it makes it really difficult to keep the energy up.”
Weekly Press Conference: Buzz Williams
Texas A&M head men's basketball coach Buzz Williams meets the media inside Reed Arena at his weekly press conference prior to the DePaul game. (November 23, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Albert Regis
Texas A&M football defensive lineman Albert Regis meets the media at the LSU preview press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 21, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Layden Robinson
Texas A&M football offensive lineman Layden Robinson meets the media at the LSU preview press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 21, 2022)
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Can the Aggies spoil LSU's season?
The Eagle's Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller are joined by Wilson Alexander and Leah Vann of The Advocate to set the stage for Texas A&M's season-ending matchup with LSU. Also, Brown and Miller take an early look at the A&M men's basketball season.
Texas A&M's Baylor Nelson named SEC freshman swimmer of week
Texas A&M’s Baylor Nelson was named the Southeastern Conference men’s freshman swimmer of the week Tuesday. Nelson won the 400-yard individual medley and 200 IM at last week’s Art Adamson Invitational. He also placed second in the 200 backstroke and swam on A&M’s winning 400 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams.
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media at his LSU week press conference. (November 21, 2022)
Texas A&M fires head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M women’s volleyball coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn was relieved of her duties, effective immediately, A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said Monday in a release. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said in a statement. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
Texas A&M's Allison Fields, Elena Karakasi earn academic honors
Texas A&M’s Allison Fields and Elena Karakasi made the College Sports Communicators Women’s Volleyball Division I Academic All-District Team on Tuesday. Fields has a perfect 4.0 grade-point average as a graduate student in health education, while Karakasi also has a 4.0 GPA as a graduate student studying nutrition.
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher will be back at work Sunday, trying to fix things
The Texas A&M football team in its season finale could upset sixth-ranked LSU, which would be great, but many fans already have turned their focus to 2023. Next season officially starts Sunday when Fisher said he’ll starting addressing “the issues and things we have to do to get back on top.”
College Station City Council welcomes new members
Mayor John Nichols and new College Station councilmen William Wright, Mark Smith and Bob Yancy are ready to hit the ground running as they were officially sworn into their new roles Monday night at City Hall. “I am very happy to have the new members coming on council,” Nichols said...
Texas A&M OL PJ Williams arrested on marijuana charge
Texas A&M offensive lineman PJ Williams was arrested on a state jail felony possession of marijuana charge Saturday night stemming from an erratic driving traffic stop. According to the police report, Williams had 7.7 ounces of marijuana in a black bag with a Texas A&M football name tag attached to it. Williams was released from the Brazos County Jail on a $5,000 surety bond. A state jail felony is punishable by 180 days to two years jail time and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
112222-bcs-edit-millerletter_merged
I would like to congratulate the five finalists in the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Concerto Competition that was held Nov. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Bryan. They all are outstanding musicians and a credit to their parents and teachers. The five are Anna Kimber, 1st place;...
