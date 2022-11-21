THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REMINDING EVERYONE TO BE SAFE OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS ESCPECIALLY IF YOU PLAN TO TRAVEL BY CAR DURING THE HOLIDAYS AS THIS IS THE TIME OF SEASON THAT HAS THE HIGHEST FATALITY RATE OF ANY MAJOR FORM OF TRANSPORTATION. PREPARE YOUR VEHICLE FOR WINTER WEATHER. HAVE AN EMERGENCY KIT. • GET A GOOD NIGHT’S SLEEP BEFORE DEPARTING. NO DROWSY DRIVING • LEAVE EARLY, PLANNING AHEAD FOR HEAVY TRAFFIC. BUCKLE UP. PUT THAT CELL PHONE AWAY. AND DESIGNATE A SOBER DRIVER.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO