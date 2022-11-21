Read full article on original website
Charles Lindon Wright
Charles Lindon “Pete” Wright, 73, of Lexington, AL, passed away November 24, 2022, at his residence. He was a retired electrician for Reynolds SRC and Cargill. Son: Nathan Wright (Chelsea) Daughter: Danielle Long (Keith) Brothers: Terry Wright & Tim Wright (Sonda) Grandchildren: C.J. (Annabelle), Braxton, Jacob, Natilynn &...
Joshua Dewayne Byrd
Joshua Dewayne Byrd, age 24 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Tuesday November 22, 2022, after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a factory worker and a Christian. Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Terry Potts will be officiating. Burial will follow in Houser Cemetery.
Kenneth Ray Bosheers
Kenneth Ray Bosheers, age 63 of Leoma, TN, passed away Friday November 25, 2022, at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness. He was a native of Germany. Electrician at North American Lighting, and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday November 28, 2022, at 11:00 am. Bro. Jason Roberson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Restview Cemetery.
Ray Ezell
Ray Ezell, age 86, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Clara Warner Ezell; infant...
Sherry Gail Olive
Sherry Gail Olive , age 72 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday November 25, 2022 at Home after an extended illness. She was a native of Detroit,MI.Retired from 43 Salvage & More, Attended Oak Hill Leoma, TN. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday November 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Chris Beckman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Blair Cemetery.
Timothy Jacobs
Timothy "Tim" Jacobs , age 64 of Ethridge, TN passed away Wednesday November 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.A Construction Worker,and of the Non Denomination faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday November 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Barry Sells will be officiating. Burial will follow in Shaw Cemetery.
Jimmie Hardin Tilley
Jimmy Hardin Tilley, age 70, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Hardin County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio and Assurance Operations Corporation, and of the Church of God Faith. He was preceded in...
Ralph Stephen "Steve" Walker
Ralph Stephen “Steve” Walker passed away Friday evening, November 25, 2022, at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, Tennessee. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on August 26, 1953, and was 69 years old. Steve, along with his wife Sheila, owned and operated Little Miss Emily’s restaurant for over...
Sandra Kaye Crabtree
Sandra Kaye Crabtree passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born in Pulaski on September 19, 1955 and was 67 years old. Sandra enjoyed visiting the smokey mountains and was always looking forward to her next trip. She also loved her...
Court date set in Pulaski theft case
A FORMER PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT MONDAY FOR WHAT COURT PAPERS INDICATE AS SETTLEMENT DAY. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE, COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.
Tickets ON Sale Now for It's Christmas Yall
LAWRENCECBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THEIR NEXT SHOW “IT’S CHRISTMAS YALL – A NIGHT OF MERRY MELODIES ON MONDAY DECEMBER 5TH AT THE HISTORIC CROCKETT THEATRE. SHOWTIME IS 6:30. TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE NOW FOR JUST 5 DOLLARS AND CAN BE PURCHASED AT ETIX.COM OR AT THE DOOR. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Loretto
ON NOVEMBER 22ND OFFICERS MADE A TRAFFIC STOP ON SOUTH MILITARY FOR A TRAFFIC VIOLATION. DURING THE STOP A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE FOUND TWO BAGS OF FENTANYL WEIGHING APPROXIMATELY 1.5 GRAMS IN THE DRIVER’S PURSE. TABITHA FOWLER OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS PLACED UNDER ARREST AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WHERE SHE WAS BOOKED FOR POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE.
Columbia Police Remind Everyone to be Safe During Holiday Travel
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REMINDING EVERYONE TO BE SAFE OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS ESCPECIALLY IF YOU PLAN TO TRAVEL BY CAR DURING THE HOLIDAYS AS THIS IS THE TIME OF SEASON THAT HAS THE HIGHEST FATALITY RATE OF ANY MAJOR FORM OF TRANSPORTATION. PREPARE YOUR VEHICLE FOR WINTER WEATHER. HAVE AN EMERGENCY KIT. • GET A GOOD NIGHT’S SLEEP BEFORE DEPARTING. NO DROWSY DRIVING • LEAVE EARLY, PLANNING AHEAD FOR HEAVY TRAFFIC. BUCKLE UP. PUT THAT CELL PHONE AWAY. AND DESIGNATE A SOBER DRIVER.
