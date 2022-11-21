Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills survive crazy fourth quarter to beat Detroit Lions in Thanksgiving Day game
DETROIT — That was about as ugly — but also as thrilling — as it could have possibly been, and somehow, some way, the Buffalo Bills found a way to overcome a near-calamitous list of miscues to pull out a 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions Thursday afternoon. Tyler Bass — who minutes earlier had missed an extra point which opened the door for the Lions to kick a game-tying field goal with 23 seconds remaining —...
WISH-TV
Hurts stuns Colts, the Matt Ryan question, and an early sleeper at QB for 2023
The Colts squander a chance at a legitimate season-changing victory in Week 11 to the Eagles, and Philadelphia Head Coach Nick Sirianni didn't miss his chance postgame to take a swing at the pinata that is Jim Irsay's franchise at the moment. This episode begins with Sirianni's pointed comments directed toward the Colts owner, and is followed by a discussion of the latest offensive letdown on Matt Ryan's offense specifically the interior of the offensive line. After putting the 17-16 loss to rest, Charlie and All Indiana Bets Petar Hood discuss Matt Ryan's future in Indianapolis beyond this season, and also a collegiate gunslinger who may catch the eye of Colts brass as bowl season nears. Plus: How many games does Jeff Saturday have to win to lock down the Colts head coaching spot for the long-term? With six weeks to go and the Colts playoff odds currently at (yikes!) percent, it is time to start the discussion on the future in Indianapolis. Thanks for listening!
