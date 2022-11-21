ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Democrat and Chronicle

Buffalo Bills survive crazy fourth quarter to beat Detroit Lions in Thanksgiving Day game

DETROIT — That was about as ugly — but also as thrilling — as it could have possibly been, and somehow, some way, the Buffalo Bills found a way to overcome a near-calamitous list of miscues to pull out a 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions Thursday afternoon. Tyler Bass — who minutes earlier had missed an extra point which opened the door for the Lions to kick a game-tying field goal with 23 seconds remaining —...
DETROIT, MI
WISH-TV

Hurts stuns Colts, the Matt Ryan question, and an early sleeper at QB for 2023

The Colts squander a chance at a legitimate season-changing victory in Week 11 to the Eagles, and Philadelphia Head Coach Nick Sirianni didn't miss his chance postgame to take a swing at the pinata that is Jim Irsay's franchise at the moment. This episode begins with Sirianni's pointed comments directed toward the Colts owner, and is followed by a discussion of the latest offensive letdown on Matt Ryan's offense specifically the interior of the offensive line. After putting the 17-16 loss to rest, Charlie and All Indiana Bets Petar Hood discuss Matt Ryan's future in Indianapolis beyond this season, and also a collegiate gunslinger who may catch the eye of Colts brass as bowl season nears. Plus: How many games does Jeff Saturday have to win to lock down the Colts head coaching spot for the long-term? With six weeks to go and the Colts playoff odds currently at (yikes!) percent, it is time to start the discussion on the future in Indianapolis. Thanks for listening!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

