The Colts squander a chance at a legitimate season-changing victory in Week 11 to the Eagles, and Philadelphia Head Coach Nick Sirianni didn't miss his chance postgame to take a swing at the pinata that is Jim Irsay's franchise at the moment. This episode begins with Sirianni's pointed comments directed toward the Colts owner, and is followed by a discussion of the latest offensive letdown on Matt Ryan's offense specifically the interior of the offensive line. After putting the 17-16 loss to rest, Charlie and All Indiana Bets Petar Hood discuss Matt Ryan's future in Indianapolis beyond this season, and also a collegiate gunslinger who may catch the eye of Colts brass as bowl season nears. Plus: How many games does Jeff Saturday have to win to lock down the Colts head coaching spot for the long-term? With six weeks to go and the Colts playoff odds currently at (yikes!) percent, it is time to start the discussion on the future in Indianapolis. Thanks for listening!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO