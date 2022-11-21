Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinals Fire Assistant Coach Sean Kugler After Mexico City Incident
Arizona has relieved its offensive line coach and running game coordinator of his duties.
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news
In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dolphins great Zach Thomas named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for fifth time
Dolphins great Zach Thomas was named one of 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Tuesday. It’s the fifth consecutive year the 13-year linebacker has been named a semifinalist.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Former Boise State assistant coach fired by Arizona Cardinals before game in Mexico City
“We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic.
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired Following Incident in Mexico
An NFL coach has been fired following an incident in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Sean Kugler, the offensive line coach/running game coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, was let go by the team before their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, according to the Arizona Republic. "We relieved...
2023 NFL Draft order: Jaguars behind other 3-win teams
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful they can turn around their 3-7 season with a string of wins to end the year, but there’s always a nice consolation prize that comes with a losing record: a top draft pick. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, the strength of schedule tiebreaker doesn’t look...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 25-Dec. 1
1925 — Red Grange, playing his first game as a professional with the Chicago Bears, is held to 36 yards in a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Cardinals. 1934 — The Detroit Lions suffer the first defeat in franchise history, 3-0 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions had won the first 10 games of the season.
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Samaje Perine catches 3 touchdowns, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to victory with game-winning drive
A total of 26 Sooners participated in Week 11 of NFL action. Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine scored three receiving touchdowns on Sunday, while New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson contributed yardage and helped his squad earn a win. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts orchestrated a winning drive...
Cardinals fire O-line coach, run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals have yet another controversy to deal with this year. This involves a coach. The team fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman. The decision came after...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. Pelé scored two goals...
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Broncos in Week 12
FOX (Early) Yellow: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers (Chris Myers, Robert Smith) Red: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma) Green: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth) Blue: Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston) CBS (Single) Red: Cincinnati Bengals vs....
NFL Survivor League Week 12: Double-Digit Favorites Highlight Options
Chances are there wasn’t a drastic shakeup in your NFL survivor league after the conclusion of Week 11. That’s due in large to the Baltimore Ravens pulling out a too-close-for-comfort victory against the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers claiming a lopsided win over the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football.” Those were two most popular selections in the Circa Sports survivor league contest, followed by the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New England Patriots. Four of those five teams won while the Giants were handed a surprising defeat against the Detroit Lions, which caused 10.5% of Circa survivor league players to be eliminated.
Porterville Recorder
Lightning play the Blues following Paul's 2-goal showing
St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the St. Louis Blues after Nicholas Paul scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins. Tampa Bay has a 9-6-1...
Every NFL team’s record in Thanksgiving games
The Lions and Cowboys have become as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkeys and Pilgrims. The two NFL franchises have been holiday mainstays for decades. Along with a Detroit appetizer and Dallas main course, the NFL also since added an annual primetime matchup for dessert on its Thanksgiving menu.
Porterville Recorder
Denver Pioneers play the Citadel Bulldogs
Citadel Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Denver Pioneers (4-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers square off against the Citadel Bulldogs at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Pioneers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit with 10.4 assists per...
Bengals Bring Back Familiar Face After Releasing Him Earlier in the Week
Cincinnati has two open spots on the practice squad
Porterville Recorder
Pennsylvania hosts Hartford following Dingle's 22-point game
Hartford Hawks (3-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4) BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Hartford Hawks after Jordan Dingle scored 22 points in Pennsylvania's 74-68 overtime win over the Lafayette Leopards. The Quakers are 0-1 on their home court. Pennsylvania is third in the Ivy League with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game...
Porterville Recorder
Kraken take win streak into game against the Golden Knights
Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas is 13-4-0 overall with a 5-2-1 record against the Pacific...
Comments / 0