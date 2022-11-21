ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news

In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired Following Incident in Mexico

An NFL coach has been fired following an incident in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Sean Kugler, the offensive line coach/running game coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, was let go by the team before their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, according to the Arizona Republic. "We relieved...
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 25-Dec. 1

1925 — Red Grange, playing his first game as a professional with the Chicago Bears, is held to 36 yards in a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Cardinals. 1934 — The Detroit Lions suffer the first defeat in franchise history, 3-0 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions had won the first 10 games of the season.
Oklahoma Daily

Sooners in NFL: Samaje Perine catches 3 touchdowns, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to victory with game-winning drive

A total of 26 Sooners participated in Week 11 of NFL action. Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine scored three receiving touchdowns on Sunday, while New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson contributed yardage and helped his squad earn a win. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts orchestrated a winning drive...
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. Pelé scored two goals...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Broncos in Week 12

FOX (Early) Yellow: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers (Chris Myers, Robert Smith) Red: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma) Green: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth) Blue: Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston) CBS (Single) Red: Cincinnati Bengals vs....
NESN

NFL Survivor League Week 12: Double-Digit Favorites Highlight Options

Chances are there wasn’t a drastic shakeup in your NFL survivor league after the conclusion of Week 11. That’s due in large to the Baltimore Ravens pulling out a too-close-for-comfort victory against the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers claiming a lopsided win over the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football.” Those were two most popular selections in the Circa Sports survivor league contest, followed by the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New England Patriots. Four of those five teams won while the Giants were handed a surprising defeat against the Detroit Lions, which caused 10.5% of Circa survivor league players to be eliminated.
Porterville Recorder

Lightning play the Blues following Paul's 2-goal showing

St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the St. Louis Blues after Nicholas Paul scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins. Tampa Bay has a 9-6-1...
NBC Sports Chicago

Every NFL team’s record in Thanksgiving games

The Lions and Cowboys have become as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkeys and Pilgrims. The two NFL franchises have been holiday mainstays for decades. Along with a Detroit appetizer and Dallas main course, the NFL also since added an annual primetime matchup for dessert on its Thanksgiving menu.
Porterville Recorder

Denver Pioneers play the Citadel Bulldogs

Citadel Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Denver Pioneers (4-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers square off against the Citadel Bulldogs at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Pioneers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit with 10.4 assists per...
Porterville Recorder

Pennsylvania hosts Hartford following Dingle's 22-point game

Hartford Hawks (3-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4) BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Hartford Hawks after Jordan Dingle scored 22 points in Pennsylvania's 74-68 overtime win over the Lafayette Leopards. The Quakers are 0-1 on their home court. Pennsylvania is third in the Ivy League with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game...
Porterville Recorder

Kraken take win streak into game against the Golden Knights

Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas is 13-4-0 overall with a 5-2-1 record against the Pacific...
