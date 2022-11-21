And how to you propose to keep parents out...are you going to have pictures of the "offenders" at the door or ask for id's? I believe schools unless private are public property and banning someone is going to be hard. on the other hand parents NEED TO STOP BEING JERKS.. and act like adults...If you ban a parent...perhaps you should remove the student...if parents realize their actions will get their child removed...maybe they'll behave...especially if there are scholarships on the line....
WOW.. What happened to this country? We turned into a land of crybabies. People have been yelling at sporting events since the beginning of sports. Now, no one wants to have their feelings hurt.This is just another small step to destroy the Freedom of Speech. They are going to do the same thing they did to the Second Amendment, inch away until its gone.
