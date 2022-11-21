Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans
Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans. Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky’s evening forecast: 11/25/2022. Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November...
fox56news.com
'Trash walking' uncovers usable products in NYC garbage piles
Anna Sacks is an environmental activist living in Manhattan, but she's better known on social media as "The Trash Walker." ‘Trash walking’ uncovers usable products in NYC garbage …. Anna Sacks is an environmental activist living in Manhattan, but she's better known on social media as "The Trash Walker."
fox56news.com
'A sense of family:' Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving for community
Paddy Wagon owner, Chuck Fields, hosts his annual Thanksgiving dinner, free, to his neighbors. ‘A sense of family:’ Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving …. Paddy Wagon owner, Chuck Fields, hosts his annual Thanksgiving dinner, free, to his neighbors. Corbin wins. HTFN Two. HTFN Week 1. Nov. 25: America’s top...
fox56news.com
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
fox56news.com
Lexington to host holiday lighting festival
On Saturday Lexington will be lighting up its Christmas tree and Menorah during the Holiday Lighting Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday Lexington will be lighting up its Christmas tree and Menorah during the Holiday Lighting Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. HTFN Two. HTFN Week...
fox56news.com
Use canned food to pay fines in Lexington
People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you...
fox56news.com
Addelyn Benson with Kentucky Branded
Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 25, 2022. Crowded GOP field for Kentucky governor could grow …. This week a crowded candidate field grew even...
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 11/25/2022
A good Black Friday to all shoppers out there. The presence of some rain and drizzle may dampen the spirits of those leaving the stores with their Christmas bundle but temperatures should still be cooperative for a reasonably pleasant lead in to the weekend. Corbin wins. HTFN Two. HTFN Week...
fox56news.com
A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising. Hank the horse is ringing in the Christmas season along with his handler Tammi Regan.
fox56news.com
Lexington 'Food for Fines' drive is back
For every 10 cans of food donated, individuals can receive $15 off parking fines. For every 10 cans of food donated, individuals can receive $15 off parking fines. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
fox56news.com
KSP selling teddy bears, benefits go to children dealing with trauma
The Trooper Teddy Bears will be sold at a discounted price on Black Friday with all proceeds going to KSP’s outreach program. KSP selling teddy bears, benefits go to children …. The Trooper Teddy Bears will be sold at a discounted price on Black Friday with all proceeds going...
fox56news.com
Bourbon County Marching Band performs in Macy's Parade
The marching band finally got to perform in the Thanksgiving parade after delays. Bourbon County Marching Band performs in Macy’s Parade. The marching band finally got to perform in the Thanksgiving parade after delays. Corbin wins. HTFN Two. HTFN Week 1. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and...
fox56news.com
NYPD and good samaritan save man on subway tracks
Police officers and a good samaritan rescued a man who fell on the track Thursday evening, police said. Police officers and a good samaritan rescued a man who fell on the track Thursday evening, police said. Corbin wins. HTFN Two. HTFN Week 1. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending,...
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
fox56news.com
Christmas tree farms near Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Turkey season has passed and now it is time for many in Lexington to start shopping for a Christmas tree. If you haven’t yet picked up a tree real or fake you might be ready to close the deal on one soon and Lexington has a few tree farms close.
fox56news.com
Lexington Catholic Action Center feeding hundreds on Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the cost of a holiday meal rises an organization is helping families put a plate on the table during Thanksgiving. “We need to stop and pause and all be thankful no matter what our circumstances, we all are thankful that we are alive,” said co-founder of Catholic Action Center Jinny Ramsey.
fox56news.com
1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox56news.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Rain chances return for the long holiday weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After a beautiful Thanksgiving holiday, rain chances and our next system make a return along with some cooler air. Tonight, clouds thicken up as mostly cloudy conditions win out. Our next system brings light rain showers at times to the area overnight before wrapping up later Friday morning.
fox56news.com
Salvation Army offers free thanksgiving meals, athletes help out
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Salvation Army was in the Thanksgiving Spirit with the community Thanksgiving meal. Volunteers had help from some well-known athletes. For the first time since the pandemic, the Salvation Army once again opened its facility to the community for free Thanksgiving meals. In years past, this event fed around 300 to 500 people.
fox56news.com
Thanksgiving safety: The do’s and don’ts in the kitchen
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — This Thanksgiving, you want to make sure you don’t need to call 911. Nationally, Thanksgiving is the peak holiday for home cooking fires. Here in Kentucky, fire departments across the state will be on call should you need their help this holiday but are also offering tips to ensure you don’t need their help.
