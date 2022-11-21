ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week. Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Jets hope to get right with White at quarterback vs. Bears

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White's phone rang Tuesday and it was Robert Saleh delivering some big news. The New York Jets coach was making a change at quarterback with Zach Wilson out and White tapped to start Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears.
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading...
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

James' season-high 39 points lead Lakers by Spurs, 143-138

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James picked the perfect time for his best offensive output of the season. James scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy