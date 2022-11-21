Read full article on original website
Bensalem juvenile arrested for homicide
BENSALEM, Pa. -- On Friday, November 25, 2022, the Bensalem Police arrested a 16-year-old for homicide. Police had received a call from a mother whose daughter received a video chat from the juvenile male. In the chat, the juvenile male stated that he had just killed someone and showed an...
Man reportedly lies on background check for gun
Lock Haven, Pa. — A 27-year-old man is facing charges after police say he lied on a background check while trying to buy a gun. Jarod Reed Stern, Wrightsville, was charged with the illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and making a false statement to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor. Stern allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township. Stern voluntarily turned himself in to township police and was arraigned before District Judge Keith Kibler. He was released on bail to await further court proceedings.
Bucks County juvenile charged as an adult for homicide of girl; police said suspect confessed on Instagram
BENSALEM, Pa. -- A Bucks County teen is accused of murdering a girl. The suspect is behind bars tonight after an alleged social media confession led authorities straight to him. Joshua Cooper, age 16, allegedly shot and killed a female juvenile Friday, inside his home at Top of the Ridge...
Fight leads to stabbing inside Acme in Upper Darby
Authorities say the stabbing happened inside the store at about 5 p.m.
NY Man Stole $138.6K Of Gas From Lancaster County Gas Station: Police
A 28-year-old New York man was released on $25,000 unsecured bail after funneling more than $138,600 of diesel fuel from a Lancaster County gas station into his truck over the course of several months, authorities said. Rafael Payamps-Valerio, of Corona, NY, stole thousands of gallons of the fuel from pumps...
Police: Same man may be responsible for 2 robberies
READING, Pa. — The man who robbed a credit union in Cumru Township on Monday may be the same guy who knocked off a credit union in Reading earlier this month, according to the police. In both holdups, the robber was armed with a black handgun and displayed a...
Troopers Investigating Attempted Robbery of Gas Station
The Delaware State Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred on November 23, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money. The employee did not comply and ran out of the store. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any money or property and was seen traveling in a light-colored sedan westbound on Route 273. The employee was not injured during the incident.
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the...
Coroner called to scene after pedestrian hit in central Pa.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed along a West Earl Township road Saturday night. The 500 block of South 7th Street just outside of Akron was cordoned off by police due to the crash that occurred at around 5:15 p.m., according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. The road has two lanes separated by a double-yellow line with shoulders on each side in a residential area.
Dauphin County man charged with assaulting, strangling two-year-old
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a two-year-old. David Christopher Thomas, 33, from Wiconisco was arrested for aggravated assault against a child less than six, strangulation and endangering the welfare of children, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Thomas allegedly physically assaulted the...
Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say
A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
Police sound alarm after 2 Northeastern students hit by cars on way to school
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — "My heart jumped right into my chest and I immediately called 911." That was Carrie Gift’s immediate reaction after finding out her stepson Alex was hit by a car on his way to school. “I sort of remember," said Alex Gift, a sixth grader...
Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town
An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
Victim in Allentown shooting identified, dies of injuries, coroner says
The death of a man who shot Tuesday in Jordan Heights has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lehigh Coroner’s Report. Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the area of Fifth Street and Pratt Street and found two victims, including Cory Daniels, 31, of Allentown, suffering from gunshot wounds, both alive, police said. The victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
Blood drive held in York County in memory of volunteer firefighters killed in crashes
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A blood drive is being held in York County in memory of two volunteer firefighters who were killed by impaired drivers in separate crashes. Chief Rodney Miller and Zac Sweitzer both served in the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company. Sweitzer was killed in a crash...
Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman
TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
Police in Montco. on hunt for apologetic bank robber
WHITPAIN TWP., Pa. — A man who robbed a bank in Montgomery County at gunpoint on Tuesday apparently expressed remorse for his actions. The holdup happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Santander Bank at 1770 Dekalb Pike (Route 202) in Whitpain Township, near Blue Bell, according to a news release from the FBI.
Homicide Investigation Into Thanksgiving Eve Shooting Outside Harrisburg Church: Police
One person has died following a shooting on Thanksgiving eve in Harrisburg, according to the police. The Harrisburg Police were called to "a report of shots fired with a person struck" in the 1600 block of Park Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, around 4 p.m., as stated in a release by the department.
Philly Man Handcuffed, Beaten, And Robbed For $60K: Police
A Philadelphia man standing in his own driveway was robbed of $60,000 cash, according to authorities. City police told Daily Voice that a 33-year-old man was getting out of his car on the 5000 block of Ditman Street in the Frankford neighborhood at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
