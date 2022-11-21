Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Dane Co. businesses commemorate Small Business Saturday
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - For 13 years, communities nationwide have taken the Saturday after Thanksgiving to celebrate small businesses. Small businesses owner and executive director of Dane Buy Local Colin Murray said an appreciation for small, local businesses is what makes Dane County so unique. “When you hear about...
nbc15.com
Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers work concession stands at the Wisconsin Badger football games at Camp Randall to make money for non-profit organizations. Fans like John Shaw said cheese curds are essential on game day. ”There a good Wisconsin tradition, it’s really important and nice to have them at the...
Teenager cited after driving into home on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A teenager was cited for driving without a driver’s license after striking a home on Madison’s east side on Tuesday evening, according to Madison police reports. Witnesses told officers that four people fled after the car struck the home. Three people who had been in the car returned with their parents while the officers were still on...
WIS 30 back open near I-39/90 after crash
As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes are open near the scene of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol has not released any details regarding the incident. MADISON, Wis. — A crash is blocking eastbound traffic along WIS 30 near I-39/90 and I-94. The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The left lane is blocked just past North Thomson...
nbc15.com
Holiday trees return to Janesville’s Lincoln-Tallman House
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A special holiday display will be open the public for another season on Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Historical Society’s annual Holiday Tree Show is back at the historic Lincoln-Tallman House. Inside the home is 120 uniquely decorated holiday trees. Each tree tells a...
nbc15.com
Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual holiday tree lighting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Edgewater Hotel held its eighth annual tree lighting ceremony in Madison Friday evening. It began at 2 p.m. with a slew of entertainment, local performances and story times. Madison’s very own children’s entertainer David Landau, the Central Midwest Ballet Academy and Santa and Mrs. Claus were at the event.
nbc15.com
19th annual Berbee Derby brings out over 5,000 runners
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Before digging in to a Turkey Day feast, hundreds of runners and walkers got in some exercise on Thanksgiving morning at the 19th annual Berbee Derby. This year, about 5,610 participants signed up for the race. Organizers say over the past few years there’s been a steady increase in families taking part together.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
nbc15.com
Crash reported on US Hwy 18 causing lane closures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office says there is a motorcycle crash causing backup on US Highway 18 for drivers. All lanes of traffic are now open Eastbound and Westbound on US 18/151 at County HHH according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The Sheriff’s Office says...
nbc15.com
Overture Center holds Black Friday sale for select tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Give the gift of the arts this holiday season with tickets to the Overture Center!. The Overture Center is holding an online-only Black Friday sale for select tickets. You can save 25% on more than 30 Overture and resident company shows with this limited time sale.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
In the 608: One Millionth Old Fashioned to be served Tuesday at Madison favorite
The Old Fashioned Tavern & Restaurant is set to sell its one-millionth Old Fashioned on Tuesday, November 22.
nbc15.com
The Nutcracker to take the stage again at the Overture Center
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get in the holiday spirit this December by heading over to the Overture Center to experience magical sets and elegantly dressed ballet dancers accompanied by live music. The Nutcracker is returning to the Overture this December. The annual holiday tradition is a collaboration between Madison Ballet...
nbc15.com
Dane County officials release identity of fatal shooting victim
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner released the name of the victim who died in a Madison shooting on Tuesday. Officials identified the victim as Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison. A forensic examination on November 24 confirmed that Riley died from firearm related injuries. Additional testing...
nbc15.com
Consumers return to in-person holiday shopping this Black Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is Black Friday, which means it’s time to start looking for those great deals for your holiday gifts!. Many shoppers headed out to the malls in Madison this year, as more people are returning to in-person shopping. 67% of business today is projected to come from in-person shopping.
nbc15.com
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
fox47.com
Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
WISN
Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
nbc15.com
Madison business owner awarded Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom award
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A small business owner in Madison recently won the highest award that can be given to a civilian employer by the Department of Defense. At a ceremony at the Madison Club on Nov. 15, H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
nbc15.com
Badgers Volleyball wins Big Ten Championship
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers are Big Ten Champions!. Wisconsin beat Nebraska tonight 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 21-19) in Lincoln to claim the conference crown. This is Wisconsin’s 4th straight conference championship. UW was led by Devyn Robinson who had 16 kills, Sarah Franklin added 12 kills. Wisconsin...
