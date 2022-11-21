ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbc15.com

Dane Co. businesses commemorate Small Business Saturday

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - For 13 years, communities nationwide have taken the Saturday after Thanksgiving to celebrate small businesses. Small businesses owner and executive director of Dane Buy Local Colin Murray said an appreciation for small, local businesses is what makes Dane County so unique. “When you hear about...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers work concession stands at the Wisconsin Badger football games at Camp Randall to make money for non-profit organizations. Fans like John Shaw said cheese curds are essential on game day. ”There a good Wisconsin tradition, it’s really important and nice to have them at the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WIS 30 back open near I-39/90 after crash

As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes are open near the scene of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol has not released any details regarding the incident. MADISON, Wis. — A crash is blocking eastbound traffic along WIS 30 near I-39/90 and I-94. The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The left lane is blocked just past North Thomson...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Holiday trees return to Janesville’s Lincoln-Tallman House

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A special holiday display will be open the public for another season on Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Historical Society’s annual Holiday Tree Show is back at the historic Lincoln-Tallman House. Inside the home is 120 uniquely decorated holiday trees. Each tree tells a...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual holiday tree lighting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Edgewater Hotel held its eighth annual tree lighting ceremony in Madison Friday evening. It began at 2 p.m. with a slew of entertainment, local performances and story times. Madison’s very own children’s entertainer David Landau, the Central Midwest Ballet Academy and Santa and Mrs. Claus were at the event.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

19th annual Berbee Derby brings out over 5,000 runners

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Before digging in to a Turkey Day feast, hundreds of runners and walkers got in some exercise on Thanksgiving morning at the 19th annual Berbee Derby. This year, about 5,610 participants signed up for the race. Organizers say over the past few years there’s been a steady increase in families taking part together.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
nbc15.com

Crash reported on US Hwy 18 causing lane closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office says there is a motorcycle crash causing backup on US Highway 18 for drivers. All lanes of traffic are now open Eastbound and Westbound on US 18/151 at County HHH according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The Sheriff’s Office says...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Overture Center holds Black Friday sale for select tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Give the gift of the arts this holiday season with tickets to the Overture Center!. The Overture Center is holding an online-only Black Friday sale for select tickets. You can save 25% on more than 30 Overture and resident company shows with this limited time sale.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

The Nutcracker to take the stage again at the Overture Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get in the holiday spirit this December by heading over to the Overture Center to experience magical sets and elegantly dressed ballet dancers accompanied by live music. The Nutcracker is returning to the Overture this December. The annual holiday tradition is a collaboration between Madison Ballet...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County officials release identity of fatal shooting victim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner released the name of the victim who died in a Madison shooting on Tuesday. Officials identified the victim as Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison. A forensic examination on November 24 confirmed that Riley died from firearm related injuries. Additional testing...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Consumers return to in-person holiday shopping this Black Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is Black Friday, which means it’s time to start looking for those great deals for your holiday gifts!. Many shoppers headed out to the malls in Madison this year, as more people are returning to in-person shopping. 67% of business today is projected to come from in-person shopping.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151

MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Badgers Volleyball wins Big Ten Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers are Big Ten Champions!. Wisconsin beat Nebraska tonight 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 21-19) in Lincoln to claim the conference crown. This is Wisconsin’s 4th straight conference championship. UW was led by Devyn Robinson who had 16 kills, Sarah Franklin added 12 kills. Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI

