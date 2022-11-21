ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

Golden State 124, L.A. Clippers 107

Percentages: FG .453, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Mann 3-3, Morris Sr. 3-5, Powell 3-7, Jackson 1-3, Covington 1-4, Coffey 0-1, Batum 0-2, Wall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Powell, Zubac). Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Wall 3, Coffey 2, Mann 2, Powell 2, Covington,...
Washington 62, Fresno St. 57

Washington 62, Fresno St. 57

FRESNO ST. (1-4) Moore 7-13 1-2 15, Baker 3-10 0-0 8, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Whitaker 2-9 1-1 6, Holland 2-8 2-2 8, Yap 4-11 0-2 9, Andre 4-5 0-0 8, Colimerio 1-2 1-1 3, Isitua 0-1 0-0 0, Brinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 5-8 57. WASHINGTON (4-1) Brooks...

FRESNO, CA
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

UTEP 68, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 67, OT

Percentages: FG .391, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Higgins 2-6, Hunter 1-1, McGhee 1-4, Kancleris 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henson, Kancleris). Turnovers: 17 (Higgins 5, Collum 2, Gaskin 2, Hunter 2, Kancleris 2, McGhee 2, Reynolds, Smith). Steals: 8 (Collum 2,...

BAKERSFIELD, CA
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 64, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 61, OT

Percentages: FG .375, FT .368. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Tr.Armstrong 2-5, Quintana 2-9, Battin 1-2, Nottage 1-4, Tchoukuiengo 0-2, Ta.Armstrong 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ighoefe 3, Quintana). Turnovers: 8 (Ighoefe 2, Quintana 2, Ta.Armstrong 2, Goodrick, Stone). Steals: 4 (Goodrick, Nottage, Stone, Tchoukuiengo). Technical...

CARBONDALE, IL
CARBONDALE, IL
Porterville Recorder

SEATTLE 89, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (McCurdy 2-3, Williams 2-3, Noland 1-3, Reisner 1-5, McGaughey-Fick 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCurdy). Turnovers: 20 (Thomas 6, McCurdy 4, Noland 3, McGaughey-Fick 2, Reisner 2, Sweeney 2, Riedel). Steals: 7 (Thomas 3,...

SEATTLE, WA
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

SAINT LOUIS 96, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 53

Percentages: FG .299, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Shaw 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Bensalah 1-3, Hart 1-3, Redus 1-3, Tynes 1-6, Williams 1-6, Davis 0-1, Mingo 0-1, Scaife 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Redus 3, Scaife 2, Thompson 2, Joseph, Tynes). Steals: 7...

SAINT LOUIS, MO
SAINT LOUIS, MO
UNLV 71, MINNESOTA 62

UNLV 71, MINNESOTA 62

Percentages: FG .368, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Carrington 3-8, Battle 3-11, Cooper 1-2, Garcia 1-3, Henley 1-6, Thompson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Henley). Turnovers: 17 (Cooper 5, Garcia 5, Henley 4, Payne 2, Ola-Joseph). Steals: 4 (Cooper 2, Garcia 2). Technical Fouls:...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NO. 19 UCLA 100, PEPPERDINE 53

NO. 19 UCLA 100, PEPPERDINE 53

Percentages: FG .350, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Mallette 3-8, Mitchell 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Zidek 1-6, Moore 0-1, Deng 0-2, Porter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lewis). Turnovers: 17 (Porter 5, Lewis 4, Moore 4, Mitchell 2, Coulibaly, Zidek). Steals: 5 (Porter 2, Lewis,...

LOS ANGELES, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 9 ARKANSAS 78, NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, OT

Percentages: FG .400, FT .711. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Brazile 3-8, Black 0-2, Davis 0-2, Walsh 0-2, Council 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Makhe.Mitchell 2, Walsh). Turnovers: 13 (Black 4, Council 3, Brazile, Davis, Dunning, Ka.Johnson, Makhe.Mitchell, Walsh). Steals: 9 (Brazile 2, Council 2, Ka.Johnson...

SAN DIEGO, CA
SAN DIEGO, CA
Detroit 125, Utah 116

Detroit 125, Utah 116

Percentages: FG .494, FT .926. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Knox II 6-8, Burks 4-6, Bogdanovic 1-3, Livers 1-3, Ivey 0-2, Joseph 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Duren 2). Turnovers: 7 (Bogdanovic, Diallo, Duren, Hayes, Ivey, Knox II, Livers). Steals: 9 (Bagley III 2, Diallo 2,...

UTAH STATE
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

Denver Pioneers play the Citadel Bulldogs

Citadel Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Denver Pioneers (4-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers square off against the Citadel Bulldogs at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Pioneers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit with 10.4 assists per...

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Northeastern Huskies and the Manhattan Jaspers meet

Manhattan Jaspers (1-2) vs. Northeastern Huskies (0-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -3.5; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The Northeastern Huskies will play the Manhattan Jaspers at Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom. Northeastern went 9-22 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies...

BOSTON, MA
BOSTON, MA

