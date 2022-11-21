Read full article on original website
Golden State 124, L.A. Clippers 107
Percentages: FG .453, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Mann 3-3, Morris Sr. 3-5, Powell 3-7, Jackson 1-3, Covington 1-4, Coffey 0-1, Batum 0-2, Wall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Powell, Zubac). Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Wall 3, Coffey 2, Mann 2, Powell 2, Covington,...
Washington 62, Fresno St. 57
FRESNO ST. (1-4) Moore 7-13 1-2 15, Baker 3-10 0-0 8, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Whitaker 2-9 1-1 6, Holland 2-8 2-2 8, Yap 4-11 0-2 9, Andre 4-5 0-0 8, Colimerio 1-2 1-1 3, Isitua 0-1 0-0 0, Brinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 5-8 57. WASHINGTON (4-1) Brooks...
UTEP 68, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 67, OT
Percentages: FG .391, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Higgins 2-6, Hunter 1-1, McGhee 1-4, Kancleris 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henson, Kancleris). Turnovers: 17 (Higgins 5, Collum 2, Gaskin 2, Hunter 2, Kancleris 2, McGhee 2, Reynolds, Smith). Steals: 8 (Collum 2,...
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 64, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 61, OT
Percentages: FG .375, FT .368. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Tr.Armstrong 2-5, Quintana 2-9, Battin 1-2, Nottage 1-4, Tchoukuiengo 0-2, Ta.Armstrong 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ighoefe 3, Quintana). Turnovers: 8 (Ighoefe 2, Quintana 2, Ta.Armstrong 2, Goodrick, Stone). Steals: 4 (Goodrick, Nottage, Stone, Tchoukuiengo). Technical...
SEATTLE 89, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (McCurdy 2-3, Williams 2-3, Noland 1-3, Reisner 1-5, McGaughey-Fick 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCurdy). Turnovers: 20 (Thomas 6, McCurdy 4, Noland 3, McGaughey-Fick 2, Reisner 2, Sweeney 2, Riedel). Steals: 7 (Thomas 3,...
SAINT LOUIS 96, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 53
Percentages: FG .299, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Shaw 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Bensalah 1-3, Hart 1-3, Redus 1-3, Tynes 1-6, Williams 1-6, Davis 0-1, Mingo 0-1, Scaife 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Redus 3, Scaife 2, Thompson 2, Joseph, Tynes). Steals: 7...
UNLV 71, MINNESOTA 62
Percentages: FG .368, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Carrington 3-8, Battle 3-11, Cooper 1-2, Garcia 1-3, Henley 1-6, Thompson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Henley). Turnovers: 17 (Cooper 5, Garcia 5, Henley 4, Payne 2, Ola-Joseph). Steals: 4 (Cooper 2, Garcia 2). Technical Fouls:...
NO. 19 UCLA 100, PEPPERDINE 53
Percentages: FG .350, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Mallette 3-8, Mitchell 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Zidek 1-6, Moore 0-1, Deng 0-2, Porter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lewis). Turnovers: 17 (Porter 5, Lewis 4, Moore 4, Mitchell 2, Coulibaly, Zidek). Steals: 5 (Porter 2, Lewis,...
NO. 9 ARKANSAS 78, NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, OT
Percentages: FG .400, FT .711. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Brazile 3-8, Black 0-2, Davis 0-2, Walsh 0-2, Council 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Makhe.Mitchell 2, Walsh). Turnovers: 13 (Black 4, Council 3, Brazile, Davis, Dunning, Ka.Johnson, Makhe.Mitchell, Walsh). Steals: 9 (Brazile 2, Council 2, Ka.Johnson...
Detroit 125, Utah 116
Percentages: FG .494, FT .926. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Knox II 6-8, Burks 4-6, Bogdanovic 1-3, Livers 1-3, Ivey 0-2, Joseph 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Duren 2). Turnovers: 7 (Bogdanovic, Diallo, Duren, Hayes, Ivey, Knox II, Livers). Steals: 9 (Bagley III 2, Diallo 2,...
Dick Nearly Sets Record as Kansas Closes Out 80-74 Win Over NC State
Dick's hot start and the Jayhawks' stout defense held off a scrappy Wolfpack team.
Denver Pioneers play the Citadel Bulldogs
Citadel Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Denver Pioneers (4-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers square off against the Citadel Bulldogs at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Pioneers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit with 10.4 assists per...
Northeastern Huskies and the Manhattan Jaspers meet
Manhattan Jaspers (1-2) vs. Northeastern Huskies (0-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -3.5; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The Northeastern Huskies will play the Manhattan Jaspers at Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom. Northeastern went 9-22 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies...
Clemson Picks Up Third Straight Win, Cruising by Loyola-Maryland 72-41
Brad Brownell's Tigers cruised by Loyola-Maryland on Tuesday, giving Clemson its third consecutive win on the young season.
Wake Forest bounces back to hammer South Carolina State
Cameron Hildreth scored 19 points and Wake Forest got back on track by rolling past visiting South Carolina State in
