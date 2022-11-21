JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!. We are expecting periods of rain showers and storms, some of which could be heavy at times, are expected throughout much of the day Saturday. While the risk is low, an isolated strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out in our southernmost areas. Most of the rain should clear out to the east by tomorrow night as this slow-moving system finally exits the area.

JACKSON, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO