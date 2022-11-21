Read full article on original website
WLBT
Jackson retailers believe Black Friday event is becoming a thing of the past
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you think of Black Friday, many think of shoppers waiting in long lines and customers tripping over one another to get to the lowest-priced items. However, store owners say today that the hype has since died down due to changes in retail. “I don’t think...
WLBT
Volunteers prepare over 1,500 meals through Salvation Army on Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army was packed with smiles and love from volunteers who prepared Thanksgiving meals Thursday. Volunteers from all over the metro area came to the Beasley Road location to dedicate their time to feeding the elderly and homeless. “Everybody is here, Jackson state is here,...
WLBT
What happened to Angela Shiers Barrentine? Family seeks answers in 2004 cold case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Thanksgiving celebrations are still bittersweet for a Vicksburg family, as they continue looking for answers about what happened to their loved one 18 years ago. Angela Shiers Barrentine was 27 years old when she was last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day 2004. Warren County Sheriff Martin...
WLBT
18-wheeler crash causes I-20 shutdown in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is still backed up in Vicksburg on I-20 West between Clay Street and Indiana Avenue. According to Vicksburg Police, an 18-wheeler crashed along the guardrails and was jackknifed in the middle of the roadway. Authorities say the driver is from Irving, Texas, and fell asleep...
WLBT
Person taken into custody after vehicle hits fish market in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was taken into custody after a vehicle hit a fish market early Saturday morning. According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Vicksburg police responded to the incident around 2:42 a.m., when the vehicle crashed into Jerry’s Fish Market. The vehicle appeared to have been...
WLBT
City of Vicksburg launches housing revitalization initiative
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg launched a Housing Revitalization Initiative with the help of the NAACP. The goal is to provide safe and stable housing in the city. The program also provides a helping hand to residents who can’t afford to fix up their homes. “We...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Waves of rain showers and storms are expected today! Next week, strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning !
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!. We are expecting periods of rain showers and storms, some of which could be heavy at times, are expected throughout much of the day Saturday. While the risk is low, an isolated strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out in our southernmost areas. Most of the rain should clear out to the east by tomorrow night as this slow-moving system finally exits the area.
Teen found dead near fiery crash in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An 18-year-old is dead following a fiery crash that happened on Northside Drive in Jackson, Mississippi Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Capitol police responded to a call about a carjacking near Arlington Street in Jackson. Officers were told two armed males carjacked two victims and […]
WAPT
Shooting at birthday party leaves teen hospitalized in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg police department is investigating an incident at a birthday party party that left a juvenile female injured. According to Vicksburg police deputy chief Michael Bryant, the incident took place Sunday at 9:27pm. Officers say they responded to The Vicksburg Commons at 4000 South Frontage...
WLBT
12-year-old dead, 3 arrested after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old is dead after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the dangerous game led to the death of 12-year-old Markell Noah, who was originally missing and later found at an abandoned house at 334 Audubon Place Friday night. The Jackson Police...
WLBT
Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded […]
WLBT
World Cup fans gather in Belhaven for the big game
There will be a nice start to next week as we all head back to work and school.
WAPT
Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
Teen hit by vehicle after shots fired at Vicksburg birthday party
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle after shots were fired outside a Vicksburg birthday party. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Vicksburg Commons. Witnesses said a group of people attempted to join the party, but they were not allowed […]
Neshoba Democrat
Winstead sentenced in hit-and-run death
A man charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 2-year-old boy dead on Mississippi 492 near Union in late April 2021 was sentenced to serve seven years in prison last week. The man, Andrew Graham Winstead, 27, of 12371 Road 383, was sentenced on Nov. 16, to 12...
WAPT
What happened to $1M in COVID-19 funds? Jackson City Council wants to know
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council voted Tuesday to investigate $1 million in missing COVID-19 funds. Ward 3 City Councilman Kenneth Stokes called for the investigation surrounding what he said was the termination of former constituent services manager Keyshia Sanders and allegations that the $1 million in COVID-19 funds are missing.
WLBT
Game of the Week: West Point and Vicksburg meet in MHSAA 5A semifinal with hopes of clinching state championship birth
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The West Point Green Wave and the Vicksburg Gators will battle for the MHSAA 5A North State Championship Friday in WLBT’s Game of the Week. Both teams sit at a (10-2) record on the year, but that is not the only thing the Gators and Green Wave have in common.
Man arrested for fatal shooting during Yazoo County dice game
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest was made in connection to the fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, November 20 in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said 25-year-old Johnny Lee House, of Camden, was arrested on Monday, November 21. House was charged with murder in connection to the death of Christopher […]
