Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Hacker George Hotz, long a frenemy of Elon Musk, signs on for 12 weeks at Twitter
While we posited that the newest wave of departures was part of Musk’s master plan to shrink down the company, many worry about the haphazard ways it has been downsized. Insider reported on Friday, for example, that Twitter’s payroll department was decimated last week when employees who were given a stark ultimatum by Musk opted to bounce.
Digital Trends
How to use Mastodon: create your account, join servers, and more
The drama over at Twitter, both from a business as well as user experience perspective, is truly one of a kind. Elon Musk is making changes that not all users will appreciate, and his cavalier attitude towards content isn't winning him many free-speech-absolutist fans like him. Naturally, a lot of Twitter users are looking for alternatives, and one option that has really skyrocketed in popularity lately is Mastodon.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk puts Twitter’s Blue Verified relaunch on hold
The initial roll out of Twitter Blue Verified (or, the “I-paid-Elon-$7.99” blue check) was utter chaos. Of course, the feature was quickly weaponized to help bad actors pretend to be celebrities, corporations and government officials. One account impersonated the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly to post, “We are excited to announce insulin is free now.” The tweet was viewed millions of times before it was removed. The company’s stock dropped 4.37%.
TechCrunch
Tumblr to add support for ActivityPub, the social protocol powering Mastodon and other apps
Tumblr will add support for ActivityPub, the open, decentralized social networking protocol that today is powering social networking software like Twitter alternative Mastodon, the Instagram-like Pixelfed, video streaming service PeerTube, and others. The news was revealed in response to a Twitter user’s complaint about Mastodon’s complexities. Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg — whose company acquired Tumblr from Verizon in 2019 — suggested the user “come to Tumblr” as the site would soon “add activitypub for interconnect.”
TechCrunch
YouTube starts testing a quiz feature for community posts
The details were first published in a new video on YouTube’s Creator Insider channel, where the company routinely shares YouTube product updates with creators, answers questions, and shares what experiments and tests it has in the works. In the latest video, the company explained how the quiz feature could...
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
This hidden tool removes your phone number and email from Facebook — here’s how to use it
Meta's new tool can be used to remove phone numbers and email addresses it obtained from other users who synced their contacts with Facebook and Instagram.
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
I’m a tech expert – never ignore these Android ‘red flags’ or it could cost you
DON'T ignore the "red flags" that could save you from an Android cyber-catastrophe. Cyber-experts have revealed warning signs that Android phone owners need to be aware of when downloading apps. You might think it's safe to get apps from the Google Play store. But dodgy apps often make their way...
What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?
Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
The Google app's navigation bar makes better use of space on tablets
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google is currently getting its apps optimized for foldables, tablets, and other big-screen devices. We’ve seen enhancements like better drag-and-drop support, enhanced multi-column layouts, and more. The latest app to look better on tablets and foldables is the Google Search app, which now moves its bottom bar to the left side when it makes sense.
TechCrunch
LinkedIn’s new feature lets you schedule posts for later
The Microsoft-owned social network has seemingly been testing the new feature internally for several months already, according to at least one online report back in August from web developer and app researcher Nima Owji, but it seems that LinkedIn is now readying things for prime time, according to a growing number of reports across social media.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Posts Thanksgiving Pic With Patrick Mahomes, Daughter Sterling
People all over the country are giving thanks for their blessings today as we celebrate Thanksgiving 2022. And, as is clear from her recent Twitter post, Brittany Mahomes has a lot to be thankful for!. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes is certainly counting her blessings today...
Digital Trends
App subscription fatigue is quickly ruining my smartphone
When I first got an iPhone in 2008, I remember checking out web apps, which were basically websites that I would keep bookmarked on the home screen. Every time I opened them up, they somehow didn’t look like I just launched mobile Safari. Eventually, Apple launched the App Store in July 2008, mostly eliminating the need for antiquated web apps.
TechCrunch
Musk’s impact on content moderation at Twitter faces early test in Germany
Since the self-proclaimed ‘free speech absolutist’ took over Twitter at the end of October and set to mass sackings and radical policy shifts (including, just this weekend, lifting a permanent suspension on former U.S. President Trump), concern has been riding high among lawmakers and social media users that Twitter could degenerate into a hellscape of low-to-no content moderation under its new staff-liquidating, shitpost-loving billionaire owner.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Has Personal Twitter Account Reinstated, Broadcasts Hour-Long Rant About Free Speech
Picking up where she left-off before getting banned. On November 21, Georgia's controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene announced that Elon Musk and Twitter had reinstated her personal Twitter account - MTG had been banned from the site in early 2022 for spreading misinformation about the pandemic.
TechCrunch
Aura, the frame and photo startup, raises $26M as it nears 3M app users with 1M frames sold
The company has raised $26 million in a mix of debt and equity led by Lago Innovation Fund, money that the company is using to boost manufacturing this quarter and to invest in 2023 plans. Aura — not to be confused with the meditation and mental wellness app, nor the...
Comments / 0