PGA Tour winner SLAMS "totally disrespectful" LPGA players after CME controversy
Former PGA Tour winner and golf analyst Mark Lye has slammed the LPGA Tour players for being "totally disrespectful" for "not attending the special dinner" at the CME Group Tour Championship last week. Lye, who won the 1983 Bank of Boston Classic on the PGA Tour, took to Twitter to...
Tiger Woods wins $15M in PGA Tour's Player Impact Program
Tiger Woods is making a bigger impact off the course than inside the ropes, and he was rewarded with a $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program. Woods won the award for the second straight year while playing slightly more often.
Scott trails by 1 at Australian PGA; Cameron Smith 3 back
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Adam Scott shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday after a 6 a.m. tee time to trail by one stroke after the first round of the Australian PGA championship at Royal Queensland. Three other Australians shot 65s in the afternoon groups — Min Woo Lee, Jason...
Michelle Wie West Defends LPGA Tour After Sponsor Event No-Show
The American has explained the absence of LPGA Tour players at a CME Group dinner must have been a misunderstanding
Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson say PGA Tour 2K23’s LPGA proves the growth of the women’s game
You can play an entire career as a woman for the first time.
Tiger Woods wins $15 million as PGA Tour REVEALS all the official PIP payouts!
The PGA Tour has confirmed the official results of the 2022 Player Impact Program and as Rory McIlroy revealed the other day, Tiger Woods has won it for a second consecutive season despite only playing nine competitive rounds this year. Woods pockets a whopping $15 million for topping the PIP...
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth headline 23 winners from $100 million Player Impact Program bonus pool
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headline the winners from the PGA Tour’s revised Player Impact Program, according to documents reviewed by Golf Digest. The PIP bonus pool was instituted in 2021 to reward players who boosted engagement and publicity for the tour. Ostensibly a response to some of the lucrative deals rumored to be coming from the then-Premier Golf League, the inaugural program somewhat backfired; five of the 10 winners in 2021—Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson—ultimately left the tour for LIV Golf.
PGA Tour reveals full list of winners from 2021-22 season’s Player Impact Program
The results of the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season’s Player Impact Program have been revealed. The total prize pool for the PIP has been increased from $40 million last season to $100 million and is now spread out between 20 players instead of 10. However, the PIP now offers more than just financial incentive. The top 20 players in this year’s PIP standings will be invited to the 12 “elevated events” on the 2023 calendar.
Putters used by PGA Tour players who finished in the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Putting
Six years ago, at the conclusion of the PGA Tour’s 2015-2016 season, Jason Day finished No. 1 in Strokes Gained: Putting and achieved something that no other golfer, before or since, had accomplished. The Australian, who used a TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter that year, ended a PGA Tour season with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 1.13, making him the first player to end a season with an average over 1.0.
