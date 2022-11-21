ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Berlin community holds candlelight vigil for 11-year-old Easton Thom

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Berlin community gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday to remember the 11-year-old killed in a hunting accident last weekend. “He’s Berlin’s child. He’s not just their child. He’s Berlin’s child,” said Kathleen Nechkash, co-organizer of the candlelight vigil. Almost...
BERLIN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Police investigating disturbance involving a handgun

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police were notified of a disturbance involving a man with a handgun on the 800 block of Wisconsin Street around 3:24pm on Friday. Authorities were told people were arguing and a gun was fired during the incident. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in a...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dudley Birder, St. Norbert College’s music director, dead at 95

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College has confirmed one of its former icon’s, Dudley Birder, has died Saturday at the age of 95. Birder started as a professor of music at the college starting in 1958, then serving as artistic director for its music theatre from 1961 to 2017.
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shoppers line up for Black Friday sales

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Holiday customers are facing some of the highest inflation prices in decades, but that’s not stopping many of them from Black Friday shopping today. Heidi Datema, the store director at Meijer in Howard, says there was a line out the door this morning. “We...
HOWARD, WI

