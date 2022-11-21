Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
Berlin community holds candlelight vigil for 11-year-old Easton Thom
BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Berlin community gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday to remember the 11-year-old killed in a hunting accident last weekend. “He’s Berlin’s child. He’s not just their child. He’s Berlin’s child,” said Kathleen Nechkash, co-organizer of the candlelight vigil. Almost...
Wausau man injured by alleged accidental weapon discharge at Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities responded to the parking lot of 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Fox River Mall, at 9:08 AM on Friday for a report of a man injured from a firearm discharge. A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the...
Fond du Lac man accused of multiple hit-and-run crashes arrested after leading police on chase
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested after allegedly crashing into multiple vehicles and leading police on a chase. He is now charged with Reckless Driving, Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer, Operating While Intoxicated (2nd Offense), and Felony Bail Jumping.
Oshkosh Police investigating disturbance involving a handgun
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police were notified of a disturbance involving a man with a handgun on the 800 block of Wisconsin Street around 3:24pm on Friday. Authorities were told people were arguing and a gun was fired during the incident. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in a...
Dudley Birder, St. Norbert College’s music director, dead at 95
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College has confirmed one of its former icon’s, Dudley Birder, has died Saturday at the age of 95. Birder started as a professor of music at the college starting in 1958, then serving as artistic director for its music theatre from 1961 to 2017.
SMALL TOWNS: Little Chute welcomes five new women-owned businesses
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After sitting vacant for well over a year, Main Street Plaza in downtown Little Chute is bustling once again. And it’s thanks in big part to five new business owners - all women. This week in Small Towns, a closer look at their unique...
Shoppers line up for Black Friday sales
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Holiday customers are facing some of the highest inflation prices in decades, but that’s not stopping many of them from Black Friday shopping today. Heidi Datema, the store director at Meijer in Howard, says there was a line out the door this morning. “We...
