Four-star 2023 Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz Will Take an Official Visit to OSU Saturday, 4-star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Reportedly Visiting for Michigan Game

Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s 52-Week Quest to Avenge Michigan Loss Ends with An Even Worse Result
Brian Hartline summarized what everyone within the Ohio State football program and its fanbase had felt for the past 52 weeks during his pregame speech at Skull Session before Saturday’s game against Michigan. “365 days since that godforsaken day (against) the team up north. For 365 days, we’ve heard...
Eleven Warriors
Final Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch Entering Ohio State’s Rivalry Game with Michigan
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 26. After a literal year of anticipation for Ohio State’s shot at revenge against Michigan, the Buckeyes will finally get that opportunity today when they host the Wolverines at the Shoe at noon. Considering we’ve already published more than 35 articles about this game,...
Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense
The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
Eleven Warriors
Enokk Vimahi Makes First Career Start At Right Guard In Place of Injured Matt Jones Against Michigan
Ohio State has a first-time starter on the offensive line against Michigan. Fourth-year lineman Enokk Vimahi got the nod at right guard over banged-up veteran Matt Jones, who was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of last weekend's matchup with Maryland. Jones warmed up in full uniform before Saturday's game, but did not have his helmet when the contest began.
Ohio State Player Getting Crushed For What He Did To Michigan Player
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. made a bone-headed decision during this afternoon's marquee matchup against Michigan. The big pass catcher head-butted a Michigan player out of bounds during the third quarter. He did so right in front of an official, drawing an immediate penalty flag. This penalty put...
Eleven Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Out Against Michigan, Matt Jones to Be Game-Time Decision
Ohio State will be shorthanded at running back once again in the final game of the regular season. TreVeyon Henderson will miss his fourth full game of the year as the sophomore rusher was listed among the eight Buckeyes unavailable for Saturday's matchup with Michigan in Columbus. Henderson missed two straight games before returning to action against Maryland last week, but didn't look fully healthy as he finished the game in a walking boot after rushing for just 19 yards on 11 carries.
Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Michigan After Blowout Win
As much as it may pain Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, to give Michigan their props, he was ready to eat a slice of humble pie after his alma mater was trounced by the Wolverines. Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit congratulated Michigan on their win. He praised head coach Jim...
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State's 45-23 Loss to Michigan
That wasn't how Ohio State wanted to end its season. After talking all year about avenging last season's defeat against Michigan, the Buckeyes fell for a second straight year to their archrival, losing 45-23 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Despite leading 20-17 at halftime, OSU was outplayed by Michigan in...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Set to Host Star-Studded Group of Visitors for Massive Recruiting Weekend at The Game
After seeing the star power that attended Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame, it was hard to imagine that recruiting weekend could possibly be topped. Well, the regular season finale against Michigan is going to give Week 1 a run for its money. While the buildup for the...
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Plants Team Flag on the Block O at Midfield of Ohio Stadium Following the Wolverines' 45-23 Win in Columbus
Defeat is a tough pill to swallow. It is even tougher when it comes to a heated rival, but that's what happened for the Buckeyes on Saturday. To make matters worse for the scarlet and gray, Michigan's players planted a maize and blue flag on the Block O at midfield of Ohio Stadium following their 45-23 victory over Ohio State, marking the Wolverines' second consecutive win over the Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Brian Hartline And Kam Babb Deliver Speeches At Ohio State Skull Session Before Michigan Game
Ohio State's been waiting a long time for this. The Buckeyes have been counting down the days to get another crack at Michigan, and that opportunity arrives on Saturday. Ryan Day, Brian Hartline and Kam Babb all delivered speeches at Saint John Arena at the final Skull Session of the 2022 season, and Hartline emphasized just how grueling the last year has been due to last November's loss to the Wolverines.
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Seeks Revenge Against Michigan As Undefeated Buckeyes, Wolverines Battle for Big Ten East Title
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 26. The Game is always the biggest game of the year at Ohio State as the Buckeyes look to finish off their regular season with a win over their bitter rivals from the state up north. This year, however, the stakes are as high as they’ve ever been.
What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
Eleven Warriors
That Team Up North
Ohio State doesn't have to be the only winner this weekend. The Buckeyes will finish their regular season as they always do – with a battle against That Team Up North in The Game. It's Ohio State and Michigan. It's the Buckeyes and the Wolverines. It's the scarlet and gray and the maize and the blue.
Eleven Warriors
The Game Will Be A Legacy-Defining Moment For C.J. Stroud, Who Could Exact Revenge And Wrap Up the Heisman Race in Last Crack At Michigan
C.J. Stroud could walk out of the Horseshoe Saturday as the quarterback who avenged Ohio State’s first loss to Michigan in 10 years. In the process, he’d all but assure his team a trip to the College Football Playoff and presumably secure his status as the odds-on favorite to be the first Buckeye in 16 years to hoist the Heisman Trophy.
Eleven Warriors
Watch TBDBITL Play Iconic Classical Favorites to Close Out the 2022 Ohio State Football Regular Season in Columbus
For The Best Damn Band in the Land's final halftime performance at Ohio Stadium this season, The Ohio State University Marching band offered up a suite of classical compositions from throughout the history of fine music. In roughly eight minutes, TBDBITL managed to squeeze in a total of 10 songs that paid tribute to some of the most iconic musical works of art across previous centuries.
Urban Meyer shares what will be deciding factor in Michigan-Ohio State game
Urban Meyer thinks he knows what Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game will come down to. Meyer and the rest of the FOX college football crew spoke for a segment that aired on FOX at halftime of the UCLA-Cal game on Friday. In the segment, they talked about “The Game,” which pits two 11-0 teams against each other.
Eleven Warriors
A Look Back at Ohio State’s Six Previous Top-Five Matchups with Michigan in Ohio Stadium
The Game is called The Game for a reason. While there have been numerous nail-biting, tension-filled and epic matchups through the years, only 11 have featured both rivals being ranked in the top five. Six of those 11 were played in the friendly confines of Ohio Stadium, and those games have included some of the most memorable matchups in the history of The Game.
Eleven Warriors
Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State
In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
