Columbus, OH

Four-star 2023 Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz Will Take an Official Visit to OSU Saturday, 4-star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Reportedly Visiting for Michigan Game

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense

The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Enokk Vimahi Makes First Career Start At Right Guard In Place of Injured Matt Jones Against Michigan

Ohio State has a first-time starter on the offensive line against Michigan. Fourth-year lineman Enokk Vimahi got the nod at right guard over banged-up veteran Matt Jones, who was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of last weekend's matchup with Maryland. Jones warmed up in full uniform before Saturday's game, but did not have his helmet when the contest began.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Out Against Michigan, Matt Jones to Be Game-Time Decision

Ohio State will be shorthanded at running back once again in the final game of the regular season. TreVeyon Henderson will miss his fourth full game of the year as the sophomore rusher was listed among the eight Buckeyes unavailable for Saturday's matchup with Michigan in Columbus. Henderson missed two straight games before returning to action against Maryland last week, but didn't look fully healthy as he finished the game in a walking boot after rushing for just 19 yards on 11 carries.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Photos from Ohio State's 45-23 Loss to Michigan

That wasn't how Ohio State wanted to end its season. After talking all year about avenging last season's defeat against Michigan, the Buckeyes fell for a second straight year to their archrival, losing 45-23 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Despite leading 20-17 at halftime, OSU was outplayed by Michigan in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Michigan Plants Team Flag on the Block O at Midfield of Ohio Stadium Following the Wolverines' 45-23 Win in Columbus

Defeat is a tough pill to swallow. It is even tougher when it comes to a heated rival, but that's what happened for the Buckeyes on Saturday. To make matters worse for the scarlet and gray, Michigan's players planted a maize and blue flag on the Block O at midfield of Ohio Stadium following their 45-23 victory over Ohio State, marking the Wolverines' second consecutive win over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day, Brian Hartline And Kam Babb Deliver Speeches At Ohio State Skull Session Before Michigan Game

Ohio State's been waiting a long time for this. The Buckeyes have been counting down the days to get another crack at Michigan, and that opportunity arrives on Saturday. Ryan Day, Brian Hartline and Kam Babb all delivered speeches at Saint John Arena at the final Skull Session of the 2022 season, and Hartline emphasized just how grueling the last year has been due to last November's loss to the Wolverines.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

That Team Up North

Ohio State doesn't have to be the only winner this weekend. The Buckeyes will finish their regular season as they always do – with a battle against That Team Up North in The Game. It's Ohio State and Michigan. It's the Buckeyes and the Wolverines. It's the scarlet and gray and the maize and the blue.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

The Game Will Be A Legacy-Defining Moment For C.J. Stroud, Who Could Exact Revenge And Wrap Up the Heisman Race in Last Crack At Michigan

C.J. Stroud could walk out of the Horseshoe Saturday as the quarterback who avenged Ohio State’s first loss to Michigan in 10 years. In the process, he’d all but assure his team a trip to the College Football Playoff and presumably secure his status as the odds-on favorite to be the first Buckeye in 16 years to hoist the Heisman Trophy.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Watch TBDBITL Play Iconic Classical Favorites to Close Out the 2022 Ohio State Football Regular Season in Columbus

For The Best Damn Band in the Land's final halftime performance at Ohio Stadium this season, The Ohio State University Marching band offered up a suite of classical compositions from throughout the history of fine music. In roughly eight minutes, TBDBITL managed to squeeze in a total of 10 songs that paid tribute to some of the most iconic musical works of art across previous centuries.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

A Look Back at Ohio State’s Six Previous Top-Five Matchups with Michigan in Ohio Stadium

The Game is called The Game for a reason. While there have been numerous nail-biting, tension-filled and epic matchups through the years, only 11 have featured both rivals being ranked in the top five. Six of those 11 were played in the friendly confines of Ohio Stadium, and those games have included some of the most memorable matchups in the history of The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State

In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
COLUMBUS, OH

