Four-star 2023 Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz Will Take an Official Visit to OSU Saturday, 4-star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Reportedly Visiting for Michigan Game

Ohio State will be shorthanded at running back once again in the final game of the regular season. TreVeyon Henderson will miss his fourth full game of the year as the sophomore rusher was listed among the eight Buckeyes unavailable for Saturday's matchup with Michigan in Columbus. Henderson missed two straight games before returning to action against Maryland last week, but didn't look fully healthy as he finished the game in a walking boot after rushing for just 19 yards on 11 carries.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO