Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: The 5 Biggest MCU Reveals
Warning: this article contains full spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the special. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have been the final movie in the MCU’s Phase 4, but those lovable A-holes known as the Guardians of the Galaxy just had to get the last word in. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special catches up with Star-Lord and his team and adds Kevin Bacon to the list of the MCU’s mightiest heroes.
IGN
Jason Mantzoukas on Putting the Teenager in Tellarite on Star Trek: Prodigy
Whether you know him from his podcast How Did This Get Made?, his roles in movies and shows like John Wick: Chapter 3, The League, and The Good Place, or his many voiceover parts, actor Jason Mantzoukas is seemingly ubiquitous. And these days, one of his more high-profile roles is as the alien Jankom Pog on the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.
IGN
Harrison Ford Didn't Think Indiana Jones 5 Was Necessary, But Is Happy With How It Turned Out
Indiana Jones 5 star Harrison Ford didn't think a fifth film was necessary but ended up happy with how it turned out. Speaking to Empire, Ford said he felt Indiana Jones already had his moment but the new film's script offered an interesting way to extend the character. "I didn't...
IGN
Deadpool 3: New Rumors and Teases Suggest the Arrival of a Major X-Men Character in the Upcoming MCU Film
Ever since Deadpool 3 was announced to feature Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, not much has been revealed about the upcoming MCU film. However, a new casting leak from a popular insider might reveal which character might make its way to the famed live-action universe. Recently, leaker DanielRPK revealed that Marvel Studios...
Comments / 0