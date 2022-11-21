Read full article on original website
Related
verywellmind.com
What Is Post Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?
Also called relationship PTSD, post traumatic relationship syndrome (with the acronym PTRS) is the occurrence of being impacted by the trauma of a relationship. It differs from standard PTSD in that avoidant coping is less common, and it's more common to cope through emotions. That means that it's more likely for a person to deal directly with their emotions from PTRS, versus try to ignore or suppress them with PTSD.
MedicalXpress
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
Psych Centra
What Are the Physical Symptoms of Grief?
Grief is an emotional response to loss that can lead to physical symptoms as well as mental and behavioral changes. You might have heard the phrase “sick with grief” or the word “heartache.”. These phrases and words reveal a profound truth about grief. Grief doesn’t just affect...
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
Psych Centra
What Is Depressive Personality Disorder?
Depressive personality disorder describes sadness or low mood lasting so long that it seems like part of your personality. The term is no longer used in diagnosis. For some, depressive mood episodes come and go. For others, depression feels like a constant presence that’s been in their life as long as they can remember.
Medical News Today
Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms
Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
Medical News Today
How depression affects taste and appetite
Sometimes, people with depression may find that they lose their appetite or do not enjoy the taste of food. The combination of altered taste and a small appetite may result in undesired weight loss. However, there are ways to manage reduced appetite and still get adequate nutrition. Health experts. keeping...
Researchers discover a parasite that makes infected people more attractive to others
Researchers from the University of Turku in Finland discovered that a parasite makes people more attractive after getting infected. The name of the parasite is Toxoplasma gondii. This parasite is also said to make infected people look healthier than others.
Medical News Today
What to know about alcohol and stomach pain
A person may experience stomach pain when they drink an excessive amount of alcohol. People may also feel abdominal discomfort as a result of drinking alcohol while taking certain medications. This article discusses what alcohol is, how alcohol may cause stomach pain, and when to see a doctor. What is...
2minutemedicine.com
Long COVID syndrome may be associated with insomnia and excessive sleepiness
1. In this prospective cohort study, a high prevalence of sleep symptoms were identified in a cohort of long COVID patients. This was especially the case for insomnia, with symptoms that persisted 18 weeks. 2. Patients also developed persistent excessive sleepiness and were found to have improvements with wakefulness promoters.
Medical News Today
Accutane and depression: What is the link?
Accutane is a type of medication that treats severe or stubborn acne. However, people may experience mood changes while taking Accutane. For some, depression can be a serious side effect of this medication. Acne is an inflammatory skin condition that can develop when the hair follicles or sebaceous glands in...
Medical News Today
What to know about Dercum's disease
Dercum’s disease is a rare connective tissue disorder. A person with the condition develops growths of fatty tissue, or lipomas, that can cause pain when they press on nerve cells or other organs in the body. Doctors do not know what causes the condition, but genetics may play a...
psychologytoday.com
Ehler's Danlos Syndrome and Psychiatric Symptoms
The Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes (EDS) refers to a collection of genetic disorders that weaken collagen. EDS is under-recognized and often mistaken as a psychiatric condition. EDS is not curable, but targeted support can make a huge difference. This requires accurate diagnosis. Consciousness needs to be raised. The Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes (EDS) refer...
verywellmind.com
Is Face Twitching a Symptom of Stress?
Unfortunately, stress is a normalized experience in our culture. From the hustle-mentality many have adopted as a way of meeting their basic needs to the lasting effects of the pandemic, individuals have grappled with adapting to the stress in their daily life. Unfortunately, stress doesn’t only impact one’s mental health—it...
A Silent Killer
Many of you have been following my journey in child life, but most of you don't know my story other than my grandparents battling cancer. When I was 6 my dad was diagnosed with Lyme Disease. Lyme Disease is something that is becoming more common, but many people don't know the effects that Lyme can play on a person's life. Many people don't know that it can be deadly. In my dad's case, it almost was. For our sake, he is still here 15 years later. The tole that his journey has played in my life has not only shaped me into who I am, but the way that I see so many people.
Medical News Today
What is hyperthyroidism face?
Hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland produces excessive amounts of thyroid hormones. It can cause facial symptoms, including swelling, flushing, skin thinning, and bulging eyes. Thyroid hormones control essential body functions such as breathing, digestion, body temperature, and heart rate. High levels of thyroid hormones can affect a person’s health...
MedicalXpress
Drinking during pregnancy changes baby's brain structure
A new MRI study revealed that consumption of alcohol even in low to moderate amounts during pregnancy can change the baby's brain structure and delay brain development. Results of the study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "Fetal MRI...
Zombies abound in nature: Viruses and parasites can cause real-world zombification
One of the most influential texts of the 19th century, "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus" is widely regarded as one of the first true science fiction novels. The book's Gothic author, Mary Shelley, was keen to the cutting edge science of her time, inspired in part by misinterpretation of galvanism, which is electricity produced by chemical action, causing behavior like muscle contraction, for example.
verywellmind.com
Shame and Guilt in OCD
Shame and guilt are two powerful emotions that can have a major impact on individuals' lives. If you live with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), you may be all too familiar with these feelings. Shame and guilt can fuel your OCD and make it harder to manage your condition. Shame is an...
Here's What 'Golden Child Syndrome' Actually Is—and How It Might Affect You As An Adult
All kids need encouragement from their parents. Praising a child when they excel or try something new is important for developing confidence and independence. But there’s a difference between supporting a child and believing that they can do no wrong. The latter is what’s known as golden child syndrome...
Comments / 3