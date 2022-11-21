Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup predictions - Saturday 26 November
Predictions for today's World Cup action, including Argentina vs Mexico, France vs Denmark, Tunisia vs Australia and Poland vs Saudi Arabia.
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history with goal against Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo has broken another World Cup record.
World Cup day 7 roundup: Argentina see off Mexico; France beat Denmark; Poland & Australia win
Live text coverage of day 7 of the 2022 World Cup.
Brazil vs Switzerland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brazil's World Cup clash with Switzerland including team news, lineups and prediction.
Liverpool sporting director who oversaw Darwin Nunez & Luis Diaz signings to leave club
Liverpool will be on the hunt for a new sporting director ahead of next season as Julian Ward decides to leave the club.
How the Premier League feel about potential Saudi Arabia bids for Man Utd & Liverpool
The Premier League's stance on Saudi Arabian bids for Man Utd & Liverpool has been revealed.
Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia: Player ratings as Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal
Match report and player ratings from Poland's World Cup group game against Saudi Arabia
Is Neymar injured? Latest Brazil injury news
A look at the latest injury news on Neymar after Brazil's victory over Serbia.
How to watch the World Cup in the UK today - Thursday 24 November
How to watch all four World Cup games on Thursday, with Brazil, Uruguay and South Korea among the teams in action.
Twitter reacts as USMNT draws 0-0 against England
The United States men's national team drew 0-0 against England, earning a point to sit in third place of the Group B stand
Reflection time for Wales as World Cup dream fades in defeat to Iran
It's reflection time for Wales after defeat to Iran left Rob Page's side on the cusp of elimination from Group B at the 2022 World Cup.
Spain predicted lineup vs Germany - World Cup
Spain's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group game against Germany.
Lionel Messi explains how Argentina beat Mexico
Lionel Messi reflects on crucial World Cup win for Argentina over Mexico.
Harry Maguire makes admission over World Cup call-up
Harry Maguire speaks about making England's World Cup squad despite suffering from poor form & injuries with Man Utd.
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic reveals Man Utd 'legend' is his idol
Vancouver Whitecaps center-back Ranko Veselinovic has revealed the influence that compatriot and 'idol' Nemanja Vidic had on him growing up. The 23-year-old is capped once for Serbia at senior level but is showing plenty of promise in Major League Soccer, becoming the rock at the heart of the Vancouver Whitecaps' defense.
2022 World Cup defender power rankings: Matchday 1
90min ranks the top ten defenders from matchday 1 of the 2022 World Cup.
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0