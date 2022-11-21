Read full article on original website
Related
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
zycrypto.com
FTX Comes Clean And Admits That It Owes Over $3 Billion To Its 50 Biggest Creditors
A new court filing from embattled FTX shows the exchange owes creditors over $3 billion. The single biggest creditor is owed a staggering $226 million, while the second is due $203M. Pundits are urging market participants to brace for a contagion effect that could have dire consequences for the entire...
What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?
What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant JPMorgan Files Trademark for New Crypto Wallet With Ability to Exchange and Transfer Virtual Currencies
Financial services industry titan JPMorgan has filed a trademark for a new digital assets wallet. In a recent filing with the United States Trademark and Patents Office (USTPO), JPMorgan filed a trademark for a product called J.P. Morgan Wallet. According to the required trademark statement of use document, the J.P....
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood and ARK Invest Long Bitcoin for First Time Since July 2021 With Big GBTC Purchase: Report
Cathie Wood’s investment management firm ARK Invest is buying up more shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for the first time in over a year. According to public data from ARK, the firm purchased 273,327 shares of the Bitcoin (BTC)-based investment product on November 15. ARK made a...
Augusta Free Press
8 Top Cryptocurrency To Buy Now – What Is Next to Explode
This year, the market for cryptocurrencies has continued to expand quickly. More fascinating initiatives like Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, IMPT, and Tamadoge arise as the cryptocurrency industry grows and gains investor attention, resulting in exceptional price returns over the short and long term. To help you resolve the dilemma of...
NEWSBTC
How Do People Value Bitcoin?
Satoshi Nakamoto, a mysterious group or individual, created Bitcoin in 2009. This cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology to record transactions and create a public, distributed database, or ledger. This database shows all transactions for all Bitcoin units while proving ownership. Bitcoin differs from conventional or fiat money because no central bank...
Crypto exchange Coinbase shed 85% of its value in a year
The market capitalization of Coinbase just dropped below $10 billion. This time last year, it was more than $70 billion. Why it matters: The amount of value lost in Coinbase stock is probably greater than the loss of value of FTX equity plus the loss of customer funds held at FTX.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Avalanche (AVAX)-Based Crypto Project and Cosmos (ATOM) Altcoin on Listing Roadmap
Crypto exchange Coinbase is putting two new digital assets onto its listing roadmap of tradable altcoins as markets continue their downtrend. In a new announcement via Twitter, the US-based exchange says it’s adding Avalanche (AVAX)-based BENQI (QI) and Cosmos (ATOM)-based Kava (KAVA) to its roadmap. BENQI is a decentralized...
zycrypto.com
XT.COM Announces the Listing of GGCM Token on its Platform
The XT.COM community and those interested in the gold and crypto markets can now satisfy their needs. This follows the Gold Guaranteed Coin Mining listing on (GGCM) in XT.COM main zone. The token is available on the GGCM/BNB and GGCM/BUSD trading pairs. Powered by Tron, GGCM has a total supply...
Clayton News Daily
FTX Collapse: Binance, Largest Crypto Exchange, Is Under Investigation
The FTX debacle is reverberating through the crypto industry and finance in general. The collapse of this crypto exchange, which in February was valued at $32 billion, shocked everyone. FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 11 because it ran out of cash to meet the demands of its...
Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?
One-million dollars isn't an impossible hurdle for a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, but it's definitely a stretch and not particularly likely.
