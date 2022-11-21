ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
zycrypto.com

FTX Comes Clean And Admits That It Owes Over $3 Billion To Its 50 Biggest Creditors

A new court filing from embattled FTX shows the exchange owes creditors over $3 billion. The single biggest creditor is owed a staggering $226 million, while the second is due $203M. Pundits are urging market participants to brace for a contagion effect that could have dire consequences for the entire...
Fortune

What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Augusta Free Press

8 Top Cryptocurrency To Buy Now – What Is Next to Explode

This year, the market for cryptocurrencies has continued to expand quickly. More fascinating initiatives like Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, IMPT, and Tamadoge arise as the cryptocurrency industry grows and gains investor attention, resulting in exceptional price returns over the short and long term. To help you resolve the dilemma of...
NEWSBTC

How Do People Value Bitcoin?

Satoshi Nakamoto, a mysterious group or individual, created Bitcoin in 2009. This cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology to record transactions and create a public, distributed database, or ledger. This database shows all transactions for all Bitcoin units while proving ownership. Bitcoin differs from conventional or fiat money because no central bank...
Axios

Crypto exchange Coinbase shed 85% of its value in a year

The market capitalization of Coinbase just dropped below $10 billion. This time last year, it was more than $70 billion. Why it matters: The amount of value lost in Coinbase stock is probably greater than the loss of value of FTX equity plus the loss of customer funds held at FTX.
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
zycrypto.com

XT.COM Announces the Listing of GGCM Token on its Platform

The XT.COM community and those interested in the gold and crypto markets can now satisfy their needs. This follows the Gold Guaranteed Coin Mining listing on (GGCM) in XT.COM main zone. The token is available on the GGCM/BNB and GGCM/BUSD trading pairs. Powered by Tron, GGCM has a total supply...
Clayton News Daily

FTX Collapse: Binance, Largest Crypto Exchange, Is Under Investigation

The FTX debacle is reverberating through the crypto industry and finance in general. The collapse of this crypto exchange, which in February was valued at $32 billion, shocked everyone. FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 11 because it ran out of cash to meet the demands of its...

