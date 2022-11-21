Pedestrian dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle in Winton, CHP says

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Winton on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 7:12 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Winton Way and Gerard Avenue, according to a CHP news release. The pedestrian, a 73-year-old Winton man, was transported to Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto with major injuries.

The CHP said it was notified by hospital personnel at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday the man had died of his injuries.

According to the CHP, an investigation has determined the pedestrian was walking eastbound on Winton Way in a crosswalk, north of Gerard Avenue. Authorities said Darla Suzanne Peters, 73, was driving a 2020 Toyota Prius northbound on Winton Way, south of Gerard Avenue at about 35 mph.

For unknown reasons, Peters did not see the pedestrian in the crosswalk and the front of the Toyota struck the pedestrian. Peters remained on scene and cooperated with the investigating officers, according to the release.

The CHP said it was determined that Peters was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision. The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced CHP office at (209) 356-6600.