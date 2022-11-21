Read full article on original website
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Cedric Maxwell Quickly Went From the Boston Celtics Go-To Player to the ‘4th Musketeer’
Cedric Maxwell proved he could be the go-to guy for the Boston Celtics, but then he was forced to make some sacrifices. The post Cedric Maxwell Quickly Went From the Boston Celtics Go-To Player to the ‘4th Musketeer’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
Joe Mazzulla shows blind spot in Celtics loss to the Bulls | Brian Robb
The Celtics couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season this year, despite watching their nine-game winning streak come to an end against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Boston dropped to 13-4 on the year with the defeat but that’s still good enough for the best...
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Labeled Trade Target for Chicago Bulls
The Phoenix Suns have long been in the hunt to send Jae Crowder packing for good after a tumultuous offseason between the two sides. Multiple insiders suggest a trade is imminent, and there's a sea of potential suitors to land Crowder's talents. Should the Chicago Bulls be included in that?...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Bulls: Lack of Energy and Defensive Resistance Doom Boston as Nine-Game Win Streak Ends
After a well-deserved weekend off, the Celtics saw their league-high nine-game win streak end in the Windy City. Defensively, Boston failed to provide much resistance as the Bulls produced 44 points in the paint. And at the other end, not making the extra pass or trying to apply the same pressure ...
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan is by far the Chicago Bulls’ player who contributes the most to winning games
With Zach LaVine finding his way and Lonzo Ball still out, much of the pressure to carry the Chicago Bulls’ offense has fallen on DeMar DeRozan’s shoulders. Per Basketball-Reference, DeRozan has 2.2 Win Shares; he’s the only Bulls player above 1.3. To put this number into perspective, Nikola Vucevic has 1.3 Win Shares and LaVine 0.6.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
Cavs Top 3: Darius Garland leads Cleveland Cavaliers to lopsided win over the Portland Trail Blazers
The Cleveland Cavaliers extended their win streak to four games after their win over the Portland Trail Blazers. You can argue that losing Damian Lillard, Gary Payton Jr. and Keon Johnson meant the Trail Blazers were short-handed, but they’re 1-5 in their last six and Lillard has played in most of those games. I would contend that the Trail Blazers are simply a team that is struggling at the moment.
The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Mavericks Game
Jayson Tatum's denying Luka Doncic at the rim, leading to Jaylen Brown delivering the knockout blow and the moment that best captured the energy and activity Boston played with headline the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Mavericks game. A Team Tommy Point to End the First Frame After ...
Mavs And Celtics Injury Reports
The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.
FOX Sports
Tatum and Doncic clash in Boston-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, meet when Boston and Dallas face off. Tatum is sixth in the NBA averaging 30.2 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.5 points per game.
Yardbarker
Knicks Down Two Guards in Oklahoma City
An update to the New York Knicks' injury report officially ruled both Cam Reddish (sore groin) and Derrick Rose (sore toe) out for Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game (8 p.m. ET, MSG) will wrap up the Knicks' five-game road trip, which has seen a split over the first four legs.
FOX Sports
Irving scores 29, Nets beat depleted Raptors 112-98
TORONTO (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 19 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Nic Claxton had 14 points and 12 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 112-98 on Wednesday night. Toronto held Kevin Durant to 12 points but still lost to the Nets...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum wins battle of MVP frontrunners
Luka Doncic put on a show at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was the Boston Celtics prevailing with a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The C's erupted for 70 points in the first half. They took a 21-point lead into the third quarter and although the Mavs made it interesting down the stretch, it was too little too late against Jayson Tatum and Co.
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Warriors 83
Pelicans (10-7), Warriors (8-10) Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team that sat out multiple starters. Seventeen days after a similar scenario resulted in the Pelicans having to fight off upset-minded Golden State and win by a nine-point margin, this time the hosts had little difficulty dominating, going up by 24 points in the first quarter. New Orleans finished 4-2 on what will be its longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season.
