Gilford, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 198 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday through 8 a.m. Monday. Four people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 133 service calls from 11 a.m. on Nov. 14 until 11 a.m. Monday.
BELMONT, NH
WCVB

Suspect arrested after two shootings, one fatal, in rural New Hampshire towns

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say was connected to two shootings, one fatal, in two rural New Hampshire towns has been taken into custody. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes said in a written statement that the shooting death of a man, later identified as 83-year-old Robert Prest, occurred at a residence in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, a small community located west of Manchester, on Wednesday.
BROOKLINE, NH
WMUR.com

25-year-old from Barrington killed in crash in Dover, police say

DOVER, N.H. — Dover police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man from Barrington. The crash happened early Sunday morning. Police said Brett Holmquist was driving west on Tolend Road when his car hit several trees. Investigators said Holmquist was thrown from the car...
DOVER, NH
Daily Voice

Westford Woman Goes Missing On Hike In New Hampshire; Police Ask For Public

New Hampshire police are asking for public help to find a Westford woman who disappeared Sunday, Nov. 20, after going on a hike. Emily Sotelo left for a hike at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, NH, and intended to make her way through Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. Her family, who dropped her off the trail, told searchers that she doesn't have much experience with winter hiking.
WESTFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Strafford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

DOVER, N.H. — A Strafford woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car last week, and officials say criminal charges are possible. Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said the woman, a pedestrian, was hit either on or near First Crown Point Road in Strafford. He said witnesses and everyone involved in the crash have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation.
STRAFFORD, NH
WMTW

Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash

BERWICK, Maine — A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
BERWICK, ME
foxbangor.com

Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Sullivan

SULLIVAN- Authorities arrested and charged three men in the town of Sullivan for drug trafficking offenses. Police arrested Steven Maldonaldo Rodriguez,27 of Lawrence, Massachusetts, 41- year-old Christopher Smith of Sullivan and Randolph Garland,58, of Sullivan. Early last month the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Downeast Task Force investigated the suspected trafficking...
SULLIVAN, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Jerry Labraney, 61

CENTER HARBOR — Jerry Labraney, 61, of Center Harbor, died suddenly November 14 at Concord Hospital, Laconia. Born in Wolfeboro on December 10, 1960, he was the son of Chester and Priscilla (Crowley) Labraney. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Center Harbor and spent his summer weekends at Beaver Hollow Campground in Ossipee. In the winter he spent time at his vacation home in Port Orange, Florida.
CENTER HARBOR, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Mary R. Durocher, 88

BELMONT — Mary R. Durocher, 88, passed away at Wolfeboro Bay Center on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Mary was born on August 1, 1934, in Laconia, to the late Alphonse and Helen (Stinson) Beaule. Mary was a longtime resident of Belmont.
BELMONT, NH
WMUR.com

Gun-related crimes in Manchester rise, police chief says

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is experiencing more gun-related crimes this year compared to previous years, according to new information obtained by News 9. According to the Manchester Police Department, since 2020, the city has experienced an increase in incidents involving guns and incidents where a gun was fired. This...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia cold weather, low-barrier homeless shelter to open

LACONIA — The City of Laconia will have a low-barrier cold weather shelter to offer safety to those who are experiencing homelessness. The initiative is a result of public concern about the growing homelessness issue, and the work of Laconia’s Homelessness Task Force led by Mayor Andrew Hosmer, and recent community-wide discussions led by Laconia Police Detective Eric Adams and Navigating Recovery’s Daisy Pierce.
LACONIA, NH

