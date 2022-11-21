Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 198 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday through 8 a.m. Monday. Four people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 133 service calls from 11 a.m. on Nov. 14 until 11 a.m. Monday.
WCVB
Suspect arrested after two shootings, one fatal, in rural New Hampshire towns
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say was connected to two shootings, one fatal, in two rural New Hampshire towns has been taken into custody. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes said in a written statement that the shooting death of a man, later identified as 83-year-old Robert Prest, occurred at a residence in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, a small community located west of Manchester, on Wednesday.
mynbc5.com
Man suspected of shooting 2, killing 1, taken into custody in New Hampshire, police say
A man who police say was connected to shootings in Brookline and Lyndeborough on Wednesday morning has been taken into custody in Nashua. There were no immediate details on the man's identity or the circumstances of his arrest. He was taken into custody on Auburn Street. A massive manhunt was...
WMUR.com
25-year-old from Barrington killed in crash in Dover, police say
DOVER, N.H. — Dover police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man from Barrington. The crash happened early Sunday morning. Police said Brett Holmquist was driving west on Tolend Road when his car hit several trees. Investigators said Holmquist was thrown from the car...
NHPR
Manchester Police will now allow residents to report nonviolent crimes online
The Manchester Police Department launched a new online feature that allows residents to report nonviolent crimes that are not happening in real-time, such as vandalism, car break-ins, or package theft. The goal, in part, is to alleviate the volume of calls on the city’s emergency lines. Police said these nonviolent...
Rescue crews searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Sunapee, NH
SUNAPEE, N.H. — Searchers in Sunapee, New Hampshire are trying to track down a boy who’s been missing since 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Breisch was last seen in the area of Seven Hearths Lane in Sunapee. “He left the area on foot in an unknown direction,” according to...
Westford Woman Goes Missing On Hike In New Hampshire; Police Ask For Public
New Hampshire police are asking for public help to find a Westford woman who disappeared Sunday, Nov. 20, after going on a hike. Emily Sotelo left for a hike at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, NH, and intended to make her way through Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. Her family, who dropped her off the trail, told searchers that she doesn't have much experience with winter hiking.
Woman ejected from vehicle in Berwick crash on Sunday
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on Route 9 near Heritage Lane around 9:51 p.m. on Sunday. The report involved a vehicle on fire and the operator was ejected from the vehicle, a news release from the Berwick Police Department said Monday.
WMUR.com
Strafford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
DOVER, N.H. — A Strafford woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car last week, and officials say criminal charges are possible. Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said the woman, a pedestrian, was hit either on or near First Crown Point Road in Strafford. He said witnesses and everyone involved in the crash have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation.
New Hampshire Man Accused of Shooting Turkey Through Car Window With Handgun
Hunting is a long and treasured tradition in New England but there are several laws you need to abide by, like not shooting a turkey through a car window. This is a good one. According to WMUR, a man from Cheshire County in New Hampshire saw a turkey while in his car, grabbed his 9-mm handgun shot the turkey through his car window. There are so many things wrong with this.
WMTW
Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash
BERWICK, Maine — A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead
A fire in a storage shed on Park Street proved fatal in Springfield on Sunday. Many of the firefighters who responded later battled a blaze on Route 103 in Chester, where a house was destroyed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead .
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman duped out of life savings warns others about phone scams
HARTFORD, Vt. — Margaret Fellows had her entire life's savings stolen in a phone scam earlier this month. "It's everything I had," said Fellows. "$6,000 isn't a lot, but it's a lot to me." Fellows said she received a call from what she thought was Mascoma Bank, asking her...
foxbangor.com
Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Sullivan
SULLIVAN- Authorities arrested and charged three men in the town of Sullivan for drug trafficking offenses. Police arrested Steven Maldonaldo Rodriguez,27 of Lawrence, Massachusetts, 41- year-old Christopher Smith of Sullivan and Randolph Garland,58, of Sullivan. Early last month the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Downeast Task Force investigated the suspected trafficking...
laconiadailysun.com
Jerry Labraney, 61
CENTER HARBOR — Jerry Labraney, 61, of Center Harbor, died suddenly November 14 at Concord Hospital, Laconia. Born in Wolfeboro on December 10, 1960, he was the son of Chester and Priscilla (Crowley) Labraney. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Center Harbor and spent his summer weekends at Beaver Hollow Campground in Ossipee. In the winter he spent time at his vacation home in Port Orange, Florida.
WCVB
Body of missing Massachusetts hiker found in snow-covered New Hampshire mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The body of a Massachusetts hiker, who disappeared in New Hampshire's White Mountains after going for a hike early Sunday morning, was discovered by search and rescue crews on Wednesday. Emily Sotelo, a Westford, Massachusetts, native was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She...
laconiadailysun.com
Mary R. Durocher, 88
BELMONT — Mary R. Durocher, 88, passed away at Wolfeboro Bay Center on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Mary was born on August 1, 1934, in Laconia, to the late Alphonse and Helen (Stinson) Beaule. Mary was a longtime resident of Belmont.
WMUR.com
Gun-related crimes in Manchester rise, police chief says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is experiencing more gun-related crimes this year compared to previous years, according to new information obtained by News 9. According to the Manchester Police Department, since 2020, the city has experienced an increase in incidents involving guns and incidents where a gun was fired. This...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia cold weather, low-barrier homeless shelter to open
LACONIA — The City of Laconia will have a low-barrier cold weather shelter to offer safety to those who are experiencing homelessness. The initiative is a result of public concern about the growing homelessness issue, and the work of Laconia’s Homelessness Task Force led by Mayor Andrew Hosmer, and recent community-wide discussions led by Laconia Police Detective Eric Adams and Navigating Recovery’s Daisy Pierce.
