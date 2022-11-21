ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Manhattan no-fee one-bedroom rentals with free months

Do you need to rent an apartment in Manhattan soon? Moving this winter could pay off because landlords are offering concessions again, like one month of free rent. You may also find other freebies like landlord-paid broker fees, reduced security deposits for qualified tenants, and move-in credits, although some restrictions may apply.
Landlord reference letters: FAQs for NYC apartment hunters

If you need to rent a New York City apartment and want your application to stand out, a really good reference letter from a previous landlord can make all the difference. Even if a landlord doesn’t ask for a reference letter with your application, it’s a good idea to provide one anyway. And if you can get a second letter from another prior landlord, go for it. That’s because a letter that says you paid your rent on time and were respectful to neighbors can go a long way, especially if your credit score is on the low side of the acceptable range or you have an irregular income.
