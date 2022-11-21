If you need to rent a New York City apartment and want your application to stand out, a really good reference letter from a previous landlord can make all the difference. Even if a landlord doesn’t ask for a reference letter with your application, it’s a good idea to provide one anyway. And if you can get a second letter from another prior landlord, go for it. That’s because a letter that says you paid your rent on time and were respectful to neighbors can go a long way, especially if your credit score is on the low side of the acceptable range or you have an irregular income.

