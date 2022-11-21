ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle

UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wolves are busy

SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has changed the way it reports confirmed wolf depredations and other wolf news. It will report all acts on a weekly basis instead of as they occur. There are also fewer details provided in these reports. Based on that new...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
yaktrinews.com

Boaters gearing up for Tri-Cities holiday tradition

Kennewick – The Clover Island Yacht Club is looking for boaters to join in the annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade. The parade has been lighting up the Columbia River since the 1960s. Michael Rhodes is the docks director for the yacht club, and he’s taken part in the parade...
KENNEWICK, WA
koze.com

E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses

RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

97 Rock

seattlemedium.com

Powwows Allowed Again in State Prisons

Natives behind prison walls are allowed to have powwows in Washington state again. This restart is happening after a 2-year break due mainly to COVID. After the pandemic took hold, Washington’s prison powwow program was put on hold. Other spiritual activities to which Native American inmates had access were also put on hold.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland

Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
RICHLAND, WA
KIMA TV

Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395

FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

yaktrinews.com

Kennewick restaurant to pay $11K to disabled person refused service

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A restaurant in Kennewick has agreed to pay $11,000 in compensatory damages for denying service to a disabled person because they had a service animal. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, owners of The Rock Wood Fired Pizza (The Rock Kennewick) admitted they denied service to the disabled individual in November of 2021. This violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OFF files suit challenging Measure 114

PENDLETON – The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey, and a private citizen have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114, Oregon’s recently passed gun control measure. The suit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Pendleton. Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum are the named defendants in the action.
OREGON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

  PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.   The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.   The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
PASCO, WA

