Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Related
Joe Mazzulla shows blind spot in Celtics loss to the Bulls | Brian Robb
The Celtics couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season this year, despite watching their nine-game winning streak come to an end against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Boston dropped to 13-4 on the year with the defeat but that’s still good enough for the best...
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
What Mavericks Star Said About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics returned home after a three-game road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the 2022-23 season Wednesday night. Mavericks star Luka Doncic spoke highly of the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both of whom have led Boston to an NBA-best 13-4 record — prior to tip off.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic has Extremely High Praise for Celtics Star Duo
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the upstart Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at TD Garden. When the two squads take the court it will be a battle of two Most Valuable Player hopefuls. Jayson Tatum certainly has cemented his name in the conversation for the NBA's biggest award with his play ...
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Bulls: Lack of Energy and Defensive Resistance Doom Boston as Nine-Game Win Streak Ends
After a well-deserved weekend off, the Celtics saw their league-high nine-game win streak end in the Windy City. Defensively, Boston failed to provide much resistance as the Bulls produced 44 points in the paint. And at the other end, not making the extra pass or trying to apply the same pressure ...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
NBC Sports
Report: When Robert Williams expects to return to Celtics
Robert Williams' return from injury is at the top of the Boston Celtics' wish list. Their wish could be granted this holiday season. The Celtics big man, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee before the 2022-23 campaign, could be back in Boston's lineup before Christmas. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the positive news Wednesday on NBA Countdown.
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Mavericks: Boston at Its Best Against NBA's Top-Ranked Defense
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 68 points, with the former delivering 37 on 11/24 shooting, taking 15 free throws and making 13, also contributing 13 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks while only committing two turnovers. Brown provided 31 points, converting on 13/18 shots, grabbed ...
Jayson Tatum Upgraded to Available for Celtics-Mavericks Game
In Monday's loss against the Bulls, Jayson Tatum sprained his left ankle when he turned it after landing on DeMar DeRozan's foot. Tuesday, the Celtics listed Tatum on the injury report with his status in question for Wednesday night's home game against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. ...
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) ruled out Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is out for Wednesday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Thybulle aggravated an ankle injury during Tuesday's game and it will sideline him for the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back. Furkan Korkmaz could play more minutes Wednesday with Thybulle sidelined. Korkmaz returned from a...
White steps in, focused on giving Jets a ‘fighting chance’
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White has already made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So replacing a struggling Zach Wilson and trying to spark a stagnant offense should be no biggie for the New York Jets’ new starting quarterback. Right?. “Any time you step...
Jayson Tatum, back from injury, leads Celtics over Mavericks
Jayson Tatum’s injured ankle looked fine Wednesday night, when he scored a team-high 37 points and pulled down 13 rebounds
FOX Sports
Tatum and Doncic clash in Boston-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, meet when Boston and Dallas face off. Tatum is sixth in the NBA averaging 30.2 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.5 points per game.
FOX Sports
Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, and Evan Mobley posted 10 points,...
NBA
Trey Murphy doubtful for Wednesday game vs. Spurs
NEW ORLEANS (10-7) Monday win vs. Golden State. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Gorgui Dieng.
NBC Sports
C's share positive Tatum injury update ahead of Mavs game
Jayson Tatum is good to go for Wednesday night's Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks matchup. Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla announced Tatum will start with no minutes restrictions despite being listed on the injury report with a left ankle sprain. Tatum's availability sets up a thrilling showdown with Mavericks star Luka...
NBC Sports
Tatum listed as questionable for Wednesday vs. Mavericks
The Boston Celtics could be without their superstar when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum was listed as questionable on the C's Tuesday injury report due to a left ankle sprain. He rolled the ankle after landing awkwardly on DeMar DeRozan's foot during Monday's loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Lightning’s Thanksgiving feast courtesy of defenseman Zach Bogosian
TAMPA — Zach Bogosian was in a hurry to get home after practice Thursday. For the second straight year, the Lightning defenseman is hosting Thanksgiving dinner for the team. At last count, he expected around 33 guests — 22 teammates and spouses, and around 11 kids — to attend.
Comments / 0