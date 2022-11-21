ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

2022 Rome Christmas Parade Grand Marshal selected

The Rome Christmas Parade committee recently announced the grand marshal of the 2022 Downtown Rome Christmas Parade. Mary Hardin Thornton has been awarded the title this year and will be leading the “Joys of Christmas” themed parade. According to a post on the Christmas parade’s website, the committee is no longer taking entries for the parade due to the record number of entries this year. The parade is scheduled for November 29th at 6:30 PM.
ROME, GA
worldanimalnews.com

World Animal News TOP Stories Making Headlines!

1. Vincent Lemark Burrell Arrested In Massive Dogfighting Ring Bust For Breeding & Training 106 Pit Bulls At His Georgia Home. This month, Vincent Lemark Burrell was arrested for breeding, training, and facilitating over one hundred pit bulls in conjunction with a massive dogfighting operation at his home in Paulding County, Georgia.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta to replace 1970s-era helicopters

Police officers in Atlanta are flying helicopters that are nearly 50 years old. An aide to Mayor Andre Dickens says replacing the old equipment, one that is from the Vietnam era, is long overdue.
ATLANTA, GA
High School Football PRO

Rome, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Marist School football team will have a game with Rome High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
ROME, GA
Eater

Will You Drive to Kennesaw for a Whataburger Fix When It Opens Next Week?

Atlantans are fiercely loyal to the restaurants serving their favorite burgers, including their preferred fast food chains. And for fans of Whataburger, the Greater Atlanta burger landscape is about to change once again next week. After months of hype, Texas-based burger chain Whataburger makes its metro Atlanta debut in Kennesaw,...
KENNESAW, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE

