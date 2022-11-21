The Rome Christmas Parade committee recently announced the grand marshal of the 2022 Downtown Rome Christmas Parade. Mary Hardin Thornton has been awarded the title this year and will be leading the “Joys of Christmas” themed parade. According to a post on the Christmas parade’s website, the committee is no longer taking entries for the parade due to the record number of entries this year. The parade is scheduled for November 29th at 6:30 PM.

ROME, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO