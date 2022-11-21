ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri areas affected by July flooding receive $115.9M in assistance

By Joe Mueller
 2 days ago
Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson and Democrat state Sen. Brian Williams speak to reporters on Monday regarding assistance to those in the St. Louis region affected by last week's flash flooding. By Joe Mueller | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – Businesses and residents received approximately $115.9 million in grants and loans to assist with recovery after July's floods in the St. Louis region.

More than 13,500 Missouri households will receive $42.9 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after a record rainfall of up to 10 or more inches fell from July 25 to 28 throughout eastern Missouri. The National Flood Insurance Program paid $40.4 million in claims to flood insurance policy holders.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved more than $32.6 million in disaster loans for 1,044 homeowners, renters and businesses.

“From the very beginning, our collaboration with the State of Missouri and local officials has been outstanding,” FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer DuWayne Tewes said in a statement. “Everyone’s focus was on making sure survivors had access to resources that would help them with their recovery.”

On July 29, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson ordered the State Emergency Management Association (SEMA) to assist local authorities in documenting damage to homes and businesses. Parson’s state of emergency allowed state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions to provide emergency services and assistance.

Parson’s request to have the area declared as a federal major disaster was approved by President Joe Biden on Aug. 8.

Before federal assistance was approved and available, SEMA, the Red Cross and other community organizations set up resource centers to help flood victims. The centers were open for eight days and assisted more than 7,450 people with emergency financial assistance, food stamp replacement, insurance information and other assistance.

The application period for FEMA assistance closed Nov. 7.

“Supporting families and businesses and helping the St. Louis region recover were our top priorities following the devastating, historic flooding that impacted the St. Louis region,” Parson said in a statement. “We are grateful that community partners pulled together in the recovery effort and that more than 13,500 Missouri families are being assisted through our combined state and FEMA recovery outreach efforts."

Parson’s office said homeowners with flood-related damage to furnaces or heating systems and who applied for FEMA assistance prior to the Nov. 7 deadline could still be eligible for reimbursement. Those individuals should submit repair or replacement estimates or invoices to FEMA. They also could be eligible for reimbursement for rental assistance if there’s a need for a temporary place to stay as repairs are being made.

Private nonprofit organizations and eligible businesses can still apply for a Small Business Association Economic Injury Disaster loans.

