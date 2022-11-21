Read full article on original website
Political games are hurting Republicans in Harrisburg | PennLive letters
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. What a huge waste of time and energy. The people of Philadelphia voted for this guy, and this is what they want. It is not up to Harrisburg, unless some crime has been committed. And judgement of...
Fight leads to stabbing inside Acme in Upper Darby
Authorities say the stabbing happened inside the store at about 5 p.m.
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
The Best Place To Live In Pennsylvania
Moving to a new state can be stressful, but learning the best place to live can help guide your home search. Here's the best place to live in Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online
Learning to count: Dems still need one vote to elect McClinton as House speaker
To me, it seems pretty clear the one thing state House Democrats said would happen on Jan. 3 won't. They don't have the votes to elect Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-191, Philadelphia, as House speaker unless a Republican votes for her. I suppose it's possible, but elected Republicans and Democrats haven't...
Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town
An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
therecord-online.com
Pa. House Democrats will lose their majority for at least a few weeks. Here’s why.
HARRISBURG — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania state House on Nov. 8, but their majority is going to disappear for at least a few weeks in the new year. Republicans will have a temporary 101-99 edge in the 203-seat chamber, in part because of the death of a longtime lawmaker whose seat must be filled in a special election.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner looking for Reading man's next of kin
READING, Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Kirk Heiberger, 72, from the 400 block of North 10th Street in Reading, was pronounced dead Tuesday in Reading Hospital, according to a news release from the county coroner's office. Anyone with information...
State College
How Democrat Josh Shapiro Won Pennsylvania’s 2022 Election for Governor
HARRISBURG — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not often seen in an open race — trouncing GOP candidate Doug Mastriano by nearly 15 points, according to unofficial results, and driving down margins in counties some state and national Democrats have written off in recent years.
uncoveringpa.com
11 of the Most Festive Walk-Through Christmas Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the best things about Pennsylvania during the holiday season is how many great places there are to see Christmas lights. And while a large number of them are drive-through lights, there are also some really fantastic walk-through Christmas displays in PA. Over my many years of traveling the...
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Delaware County man faces charges for carrying loaded gun in carry-on
NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) -- A Delaware County man could be paying thousands of dollars in civil penalties after being arrested for having a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage. The incident happened on Thanksgiving day at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.TSA officials say the man had a 9-millimeter handgun loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber.According to the TSA, passengers are allowed to fly with firearms, but they must be unloaded and placed in a secure container inside a checked bag.
Man Jumps 30 Feet Into Neshaminy Creek After Five-Car Crash On I-95: Report
A man was conscious and alert after jumping 30 feet off I-95 into a creek below following a five-car crash early Saturday, Nov. 26 in Bucks County, Levittown Now reports. The initial call at 5:18 a.m. said one person had been ejected in the northbound crash at the Bensalem and Bristol Township border, responders soon learned that victim was a jumper into Neshaminy Creek, the outlet said citing Newportville Fire Company Chief John Doster.
sauconsource.com
Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?
Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Exeter man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in tracking down the next of kin for an Exeter Township man. James Rusty Ruffner died at the age of 68, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ruffner's relatives is asked to contact...
Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Ensures Former Lansdale Resident Rests Where She Intended
Final resting place of Lansdale resident Rosellen Smith.Photo byFind a Grave at the Bucks County Courier Times. A local widow, Rosellen Smith, passed away May 23, 2022, at a Lansdale assisted living community. But when her next-of-kin (a cousin) was unable or unwilling to honor her burial request, Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Adam Shellenhamer had a mystery to unravel to put her at peace. Jo Ciavaglia reported his efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times.
sanatogapost.com
Fire Extinguished at Pottstown CareLink Facility
POTTSTOWN PA – Fire broke out Wednesday night (Nov. 23, 2022) at a mental health care facility at 644 E. High St., operated by Media PA-based CareLink Community Support Services, Montgomery County emergency dispatchers reported. Pottstown Fire Department units and others, including those from Sanatoga, responded to the scene...
MONTCO.Today
