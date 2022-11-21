Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texans line up outside retail stores to land Black Friday deals amid inflation
DALLAS - The growing popularity of online holiday shopping is still not enough to kill a post-Thanksgiving tradition. Inflation is pushing many North Texas shoppers to look for deals this week. For budgets squeezed by higher prices for food and other essentials, waking up early and braving the crowds was...
Pedestrian fatally struck by 18-wheeler on Dallas highway
DALLAS - A pedestrian was struck and killed on a Dallas highway in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. Police said the crash happened just before 3:15 a.m., on North Central Expressway, just before Forest Lane. The investigation found the victim was struck by an 18-wheeler while walking in the...
Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured
DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane. Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.
North Texas stuffs Rice to set up UTSA rematch in title tilt
DENTON, Texas (AP) - Austin Aune threw two touchdown passes and North Texas fought off Rice for a 21-17 win Saturday to secure a bid in the Conference USA title game against UTSA in the Alamodome on Dec. 2. The Mean Green (7-5, 6-2) will get a chance to avenge...
North Texas hospitals seeing spike in COVID-19, flu cases
Doctors are concerned about a rise in flu and COVID cases in North Texas. According to the DFW Hospital Council, nearly all area hospital beds are full.
Another Garland business may have been targeted by recently discovered burglary ring
GARLAND, Texas - The list of business owners who may have been targeted by a burglary ring, which Garland police said they recently busted, is growing. Businesses have been reaching out to FOX 4 all week trying to see if their break-ins are all connected. One business in Garland was...
North Texans share their time to help others in need for Thanksgiving
DALLAS - Serving others can make a difference in someone's life, especially strangers in need. There were many North Texas volunteers who shared their time this holiday to help others and show their love for one another this Thanksgiving. At Saint Matthew's Cathedral in Dallas, former refugees and new arrivals...
Suspect involved in deadly car chase connected to even more burglaries, including Mesquite auto shop
MESQUITE, Texas - We're learning about more businesses that police believe were targeted by a burglary ring they said was busted this week. The suspects were caught Saturday after a Garland police chase, and police think they're the same serial burglars that broke into a Mesquite business in early September.
Shooting victim drives to Fort Worth hospital after apparent drive-by shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting Friday night. The shooting happened just before 10:45 p.m., when officers were called to the emergency room at John Peter Smith Hospital and called out to shots fired reported in the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue.
Volunteers help Meals on Wheels deliver Thanksgiving meals to Dallas County seniors
DALLAS - Hundreds of volunteers got meals ready and delivered them for homebound seniors on Thanksgiving. Due to the stormy weather, they had to make some adjustments to the very well-organized system they have in place to get the holiday meals delivered. The volunteer delivery drivers pulled up in front...
Motorcyclist leads White Settlement police on chase, gets away
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - The White Settlement Police Department says they are looking for a motorcyclist after he led police on a dangerous chase. It happened just after noon on Friday. The officer was trying to stop the motorcyclist for not displaying a license plate. After a brief chase, officers...
Waxahachie restaurant gives out free meals to community members in need
WAXAHACHIE, Texas - A restaurant and some faith-based groups provided a Thanksgiving gathering for people with nowhere else to go for the holiday. Tacos 4 Life in Waxahachie opened its doors Thursday — but not to make money. Store owner Jim Stanford said he wanted to give back to...
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes while fleeing from White Settlement police
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - White Settlement police chased down and arrested a man who they said fled from police while driving a stolen car. Dash and body cam video of Wednesday's chase was released by police. Police said the driver, Michael Grant, lost control and crashed into a fence after...
