fox4news.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by 18-wheeler on Dallas highway

DALLAS - A pedestrian was struck and killed on a Dallas highway in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. Police said the crash happened just before 3:15 a.m., on North Central Expressway, just before Forest Lane. The investigation found the victim was struck by an 18-wheeler while walking in the...
fox4news.com

Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured

DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane. Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.
fox4news.com

North Texas stuffs Rice to set up UTSA rematch in title tilt

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Austin Aune threw two touchdown passes and North Texas fought off Rice for a 21-17 win Saturday to secure a bid in the Conference USA title game against UTSA in the Alamodome on Dec. 2. The Mean Green (7-5, 6-2) will get a chance to avenge...
fox4news.com

North Texans share their time to help others in need for Thanksgiving

DALLAS - Serving others can make a difference in someone's life, especially strangers in need. There were many North Texas volunteers who shared their time this holiday to help others and show their love for one another this Thanksgiving. At Saint Matthew's Cathedral in Dallas, former refugees and new arrivals...
fox4news.com

Shooting victim drives to Fort Worth hospital after apparent drive-by shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting Friday night. The shooting happened just before 10:45 p.m., when officers were called to the emergency room at John Peter Smith Hospital and called out to shots fired reported in the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue.
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist leads White Settlement police on chase, gets away

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - The White Settlement Police Department says they are looking for a motorcyclist after he led police on a dangerous chase. It happened just after noon on Friday. The officer was trying to stop the motorcyclist for not displaying a license plate. After a brief chase, officers...
