OU Police Department officers allegedly assault fan at Bedlam game, hospitalizing him

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Oklahoma
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per child
Alabama Dad Arrested For Allegedly Beating Teen Daughter Who Revealed His Affair
Christopher Andrighetti allegedly beat his 14-year-old daughter with a shower curtain and a piece of wood and then threw glass bottles at her. She fled after he left her to clean up his mess. An Alabama man is facing multiple child abuse charges after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter...
Texas Woman Stalked Family of Officer Who Arrested Her, Repeatedly Activated a Taser While Speaking to Several Family Members: Police
A 40-year-old Texas woman was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the family of a police officer after she was arrested. Ashley Dawn Auburg was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of stalking and obstruction or retaliation of a law enforcement officer, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail
Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student convicted of a misdemeanor in the shooting and injury of a homeless man in Nashville filed a defamation lawsuit against a Houston lawyer for a post on Twitter, according to a release from the Quackenbush Law Firm in Amarillo. The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of […]
2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct
Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
Ex-Police Officer Sentenced to More Than 200 Years for Raping Black Women
A former Oklahoma police officer convicted of raping multiple Black women has been sentenced to 263 consecutive years in prison. Last month, Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty on 18 of 36 rape and sexual assault charges. A judge issued his sentence earlier this week. The 29-year-old’s attorneys filed a motion...
‘You Tore Her Open and Ripped Her Baby from Her Stomach’: Texas Woman Sentenced to Death for Killing Pregnant Friend, Stealing Unborn Child
A 29-year-old Texas woman is heading to death row for killing her pregnant friend and cutting the unborn baby from the victim’s womb. A Bowie County jury on Wednesday sentenced Taylor Rene Parker to death for the 2020 slayings of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and unborn Braxlynn Sage Hancock, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Mother, grandmother, and man accused of locking teen in bedroom for more than a year
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (TCD) -- A mother, a grandmother, and a man were arrested after allegedly locking a teenager in a bedroom for more than a year with scarce food and a bucket to use as a restroom. According to KLAS-TV, on Nov. 4, North Las Vegas Police officers...
Two parents suspected of killing their six children and themselves before Oklahoma house fire
Two parents are suspected of killing their six children before setting their home alight and killing themselves in a horrifying murder-suicide in Tulsa.Neighbours called police to report a fire at about 4pm on Thursday in a residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.At a press conference on Friday, Broken Arrow Police told reporters they found the bodies of six children aged between one and 13 years in a single room at the back of the house, KOTV reported.Both parents were found in a room towards the front of the house, and firearms were...
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
Missing pregnant Arkansas mom and baby found dead in Missouri after couple allegedly kidnaps her
A Benton County, Arkansas, woman last seen on Monday and the baby she had been pregnant with are both dead in McDonald, Missouri, and a couple is facing charges in connection to the case.
TODAY.com
Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says
A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor’s office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
Wichita Mayor under 24/7 police protection
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is now under around the clock security after he told law enforcement that he has received threats.
Missing Child Found at a McDonald's in Another State After AMBER Alert
A one-year-old baby was found safe some 200 miles away in a neighboring state after authorities said the boy had been taken by his father.
Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day
Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
Utah sheriff’s deputy sparks outrage by searching for Black shoplifting suspect with a lasso
A sheriff’s deputy in Grand County, Utah, was caught on body camera wielding a lasso during the search for a Black shoplifting suspect, giving rise to calls for accountability and training of police officers. The Black community in Utah is also aghast at the footage, which they say evoked a time of enslavement and lynching.The incident took place in July this year. In bodycam footage, Sheriff’s Deputy Amanda Edwards can be seen wielding a lasso along with a few other officers looking for a Black homeless man who was accused of stealing a pair of sunglasses from a...
Shock Slaying of Two Medical Researchers Tied to Grisly Discovery in Missouri Woods
Police investigating the murder-suicide of a man and a woman found in Missouri woods made another shocking discovery: one of them was responsible for a double murder of two researchers two weeks earlier.Although the motives for the three slayings has not been made public, prosecutors announced that they believe Kevin Ray Moore, 42, was responsible for all of them.The deadly trail began on Oct. 1 when Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25—who worked together at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research—were found dead in their Kansas City apartment after a fire.TV station KSHB reported earlier this week that a...
Okla. mother found guilty of faking son's illness for years, collecting money from fundraisers
PARK HILL, Okla. (TCD) -- A mother was recently found guilty of child abuse for faking her son's illness for years and collecting money from fundraisers. According to the Stillwater News Press, the victim, who was born in 2009, was a healthy child. The victim's mother, Kasie Keys, reportedly brought her son to see multiple pediatricians over the years, but they did not identify any medical issues.
Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm
A suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Florida in connection with the killings of four people — and the injuring of a fifth person — at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma on Sunday night, authorities said. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm, and the victims were described as having been "executed."
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
