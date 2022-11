BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell started his college career as an afterthought, buried on the depth chart. On Saturday, he checked off yet another big box on his Bucket list. The sixth-year quarterback threw for 290 yards and two scores, Devin Mockobee ran for 99 yards and another...

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO