New Jersey State

Senator wants to force utilities to offer federal aid for residents behind on water bills

By Dana DiFilippo
 5 days ago
Canva image

Almost 150,000 households in New Jersey owe nearly $45 million in unpaid water bills, but they can’t access federal aid that absolves arrearages because most of the state’s utilities don’t participate in the assistance program.

So a Democratic state lawmaker from Camden County aims to fix that by setting new rules and penalties for utilities that resist joining a federally funded program that offers financial assistance to low-income residents.

Under a bill sponsored by Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez, water companies that don’t participate in the program would be prohibited from shutting off service or placing liens on the properties of low-income customers for nonpayment. Utilities also would be required to inform customers of the program on water bills and their websites.

Violators would face fines of $500 for every day an overdue customer’s service is shut off and $100 for every time they fail to communicate the customer’s eligibility for the program.

Only 118 of nearly 600 water and sewer companies in New Jersey participate in the program, according to Cruz-Perez’s office. Customers can’t receive aid unless their utilities enroll in the program.

With such little buy-in, only $1.2 million of the $24 million available in the American Rescue Plan-funded program has been dispersed to less than 1,500 households, according to Cruz-Perez’s office.

There is some urgency to her bill, as the assistance program is set to expire next September.

“The hard times continue for many low-income families and working people who struggled to make it through the pandemic and continue to struggle to make ends meet,” said Cruz-Perez, who chairs the Senate’s economic growth committee. “They shouldn’t be forced to choose between food on the table or paying their water bills when there is a program designed to help. The utilities should be actively working to increase participation so the available assistance can get into the hands of those who need it.”

The bill would direct the state Department of Community Affairs, which runs the program, and the Board of Public Utilities to notify water companies of the new rules and penalties.

More than 148,000 households are almost $45 million behind in their water bills, with about 55% of them at least four months overdue, according to the most recent state data from July. Arrearages are up 14% from the same time last year, the numbers show.

The data is just from investor-owned systems, which serve 40% of the population, so actual arrearages likely are much higher.

Evelyn Liebman, director of advocacy for AARP New Jersey, said her group has been urging all municipal water and wastewater authorities to participate in the program, saying it would help many consumers avoid or perhaps satisfy tax liens and keep their water running.

“No eligible consumer should be left behind and without access to this assistance because their utility provider is not participating in the program,” she said.

Cruz-Perez’s bill comes as the state last week began prohibiting utility shutoffs until March 15 for low-income customers who get public assistance under a new “winter termination program.” That program also protects people who can’t pay their bills due to circumstances like unemployment, illness, or medical expenses.

These protections previously only applied to electric and gas customers. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the new water protections into law last December. Cruz-Perez also sponsored that legislation.

Murphy signed another law in September requiring the state to examine how the pandemic worsened water and utility affordability. Even before the pandemic, about a fifth of New Jersey households had trouble paying their water and sewer bills.

This article was first published by the New Jersey Monitor , part of the States Newsroom network of news bureaus that includes the Louisiana Illuminator. It is supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Jersey Monitor maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Terrence McDonald for questions: info@newjerseymonitor.com . Follow New Jersey Monitor on Facebook and Twitter .

The post Senator wants to force utilities to offer federal aid for residents behind on water bills appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

