wdayradionow.com
Man wanted for evading police, multiple violent felonies caught in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- A man wanted for several felonies is in custody after evading law enforcement several times in recent days. The West Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:32 p.m. Friday, the Fargo-Moorhead Metro Area Street Crimes Unit requested the Department’s assistance in apprehending Daniel Cisse, an 18-year-old male wanted for multiple violent felonies.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Police surround vacant West Fargo motel
(West Fargo, ND) -- The scene at a vacant hotel in West Fargo is cleared after police surrounded the building. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the Howard Johnson Inn on Main Avenue East last night for about an hour after a report of lights being on inside the empty building.
kvrr.com
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
valleynewslive.com
Burglary investigation at Moorhead gas station
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burglary investigation is underway at a southside Moorhead gas station. Authorities were notified of alarms going off at the Casey’s in south Moorhead around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. It’s reported police fanned out across the area searching for a suspect....
proclaimerscv.com
Moorhead Man Shoots Former Two Co-Workers Including A Pregnant Woman Pleads Guilty
A man in Moorhead, Minnesota pleads guilty on Wednesday after he shot and killed his two former co-workers at a Fargo factory last year. A Moorhead man Anthony Reese, 36 years old, could face life in prison without parole after he admitted and pleaded guilty to a shooting incident that happened at a Fargo factory. The shooting claimed the lives of his two former co-workers namely Richard Pittman, 43 years old, and April Carbone, 32 years old, who was 8 months pregnant at that time.
valleynewslive.com
One wanted, one arrested following police chase in metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for one person, after being led on a chase in the metro Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, they identified a stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. They say the driver of the Jeep Liberty took off into West Fargo, where officers began a pursuit.
740thefan.com
Fargo Police searching for passenger of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are searching for the passenger of a stolen vehicle that crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue and 48th Street S. Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 2:15 p.m., officers in Fargo attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled into West Fargo where police there began a pursuit, but ended it due to high speeds.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police searching for missing teen
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead police are searching for a missing teen. Authorities say 14-year-old Mercedes Garza was last seen November 18th at Moorhead High School. She is described as five-foot-four, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
fergusnow.com
Investigation Continuing in Fargo Double Homicide
(Fargo, ND) — An investigation is continuing into a double homicide in a north Fargo neighborhood. Authorities say 27-year-old Kierre Davies and 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood were found dead with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in the one-thousand block of 15th Street North. Police say the men were at a...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead Police investigating rape allegation in Concordia dorm
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A warrant is out for a Concordia College student’s arrest after an alleged rape inside a campus dorm early Tuesday morning. 20-year-old Sean Patrick Anton is charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a mentally impaired/physically helpless victim. Moorhead...
willmarradio.com
Murder-suicide investigated in Battle Lake
(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Battle Lake. Deputies say they found a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man dead in a home Monday afternoon. Their names haven't been released. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota B-C-A and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the case.
wdayradionow.com
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reveals identities of those involved in murder-suicide
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Authorities in Otter Tail County are sharing the identities of the deceased and are continuing to investigate following a supposed murder-suicide that occurred earlier this week. On November 21st, 2022, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office says they found 59 year-old Steven Kern and 59 year-old...
fergusnow.com
Fargo Police Identifying Two Men Found Shot To Death
(Fargo, ND) — Fargo police are identifying two men found shot to death. Authorities say 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were found dead at a home near the NDSU campus early Saturday morning. Officials say they knew each other. No arrests have been made.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minor injuries after rollover crash near Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- One person was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, but injured are considered minor after a crash near Downtown Fargo Friday morning. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to a crash near the intersection of 2nd avenue north and University Drive around 8:30 a.m. A driver of an SUV reportedly slammed into a minivan, causing the minivan to roll over.
valleynewslive.com
Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
thesource.com
Lil Durk Affiliate Lamron Quan and KD Shoot and Kill Each Other in North Dakota
According to several news reports, two men shot and killed one another after an argument Saturday morning in Fargo, North Dakota, and it was later discovered the two men knew each other, with one of them being an affiliate of Chicago drill star Lil Durk. The report states that the...
valleynewslive.com
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
740thefan.com
State okays $3.4 million for toward demolition of Lashkowitz building in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota’S Industrial Commission has awarded $3.4 million for the demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo. The funding comes from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding to states for affordable housing development. Earlier this year, Sen. John Hoeven...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
OPE! Signage Mishap Turns A Few Heads At North Dakota Restaurant
For many of us, doughnuts are a morning staple. As you pulled up to your favorite doughnut shop this morning, you may have noticed something a little out of the ordinary. Once you see it, you can't unsee it, as they say. The sign at Sandy's Donut Shop in Fargo was recently damaged; people couldn't help but notice the unfortunate shape outlined in the sign.
